John Clayton: Titans among 3 teams in contention for J.J. Watt

According to ESPN radio host and writer, John Clayton, the Tennessee Titans are one of three teams still in contention for free agent defensive end, J.J. Watt.

Clayton said so on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. He listed the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills as the other two teams, but says the Packers and Titans have a better chance than the Bills. He also mentions the Las Vegas Raiders as a dark-horse candidate for the veteran.

“I think it’s going to be Tennessee, Buffalo or Green Bay, probably more Tennessee or Green Bay. Outside chance at the Raiders,” Clayton said.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that “nothing is imminent” with Watt but he is getting closer to making a decision.

Nothing is imminent with free agent J.J. Watt, who is in the process of narrowing his options for a new team, I'm told. But he is making progress in that area. Plenty of teams have gotten involved. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 24, 2021

Titans general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel have both confirmed the team has at least had discussions about bringing Watt to Nashville, which makes sense with Tennessee’s need for pass-rush help.

Robinson in particular mentioned that the team has talked to Watt’s representation.

We’re definitely on board with the Titans signing Watt, but it has to be at a reasonable price with the Titans having limited funds and multiple significant needs on both sides of the ball.

The 31-year-old comes with injury risk and isn’t the same 20-sack monster he once was, but he’d still represent an upgrade and would be a fantastic presence in the locker room.

On top of all that, the Titans’ division rival, the Houston Texans, would have to be faced with playing against their franchise legend twice per season.