John Cena returning to WWE in September, will be at Superstar Spectacle show in India

The Champ is coming back, as John Cena will be making his return to WWE next month, the company confirmed Monday.

The news was first reported by Fox Sports.

Cena will be making his return Sept. 1 on Smackdown in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and he will be with the company when it goes to India for its WWE Superstar Spectacle show at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium on Sept. 8. It was not revealed what Cena will be doing during his appearance, but he said on social media he plans to wrestle at the WWE Superstar Spectacle show.

"Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India," he said. "The time is NOW…. C U all VERY soon!!!"

Cannot wait to reunite with the @WWE family live on #Smackdown! Especially excited to meet the #WWE Universe in India and wrestle for the FIRST TIME EVER in 🇮🇳!

John Cena's 2023 WWE appearances

Cena's September appearance will be his first in WWE since his surprise appearance at Money in the Bank in July, when he hyped up the London crowd and gave Grayson Waller an attitude adjustment. Before that, Cena wrestled at WrestleMania 39 against Austin Theory for the United States Championship, which Cena lost.

John Cena during Wrestlemania Night 1 at SoFi Stadium.

Possible opponent for John Cena

Even though there's no opponent announced for Cena if he is in the ring, there's one person wanting to make it happen.

Cody Rhodes took part in a Reddit "ask me anything" Monday, and when someone asked if he would wrestle John Cena in the future, the "American Nightmare" said he wants it to happen.

"I asked John if he does one more ... to consider that match," Rhodes said. "If not though, I'm blessed to have been under his learning tree and shared a ring with him in the past."

