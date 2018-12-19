John Cena makes pitch to Rob Gronkowski to leave Patriots, join WWE originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

John Cena is a Massachusetts native and supports the New England Patriots. But he wouldn't hate Rob Gronkowski retiring from his hometown team -- especially if the tight end came to the WWE.

In an interview with ESPN's Cari Champion, Cena was asked about Gronkowski -- who's made WWE cameos in the past -- and insisted the Patriots tight end would have a highly successful wrestling career if he chose to pursue it.

"I think he'd be a great WWE superstar. I really do," Cena said. "I think he's got this unbelievable energy and infectious electricity about him."

Champion concurred, noting Gronk's transition from NFL tight end to WWE star would be "so natural."

"I think if he wants to take off the pads and step in the arena, I think he'll feel right at home," Cena replied.

That scenario certainly seems possible; after reportedly mulling retirement this past offseason, Gronkowski has battled injuries and inconsistency in 2018. He turns 30 next May, and with critics openly wondering if he's physically healthy enough to keep playing, perhaps Gronk ditches his rigorous NFL life for what probably would be a lucrative career in pro wrestling.

Ironically enough, Cena -- who played football at nearby Springfield College -- also admitted what impresses him the most about the Patriots is their sustained excellence over a long period of time.

"I love the long-lens aspect of success over the long term," Cena told Champion. "Time under tension. When you're good, you can have a good season and be forgotten. When you're good over a long period of time, that's amazing.

"And when you're good under a long period of time when the circumstances and the element is not supposed to allow that to happen, that's super impressive."

