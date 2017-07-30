John Cena, Brock Lesnar Give Detroit's Joe Louis Arena One Final Salute

"Your time is up; My time is now."

On Saturday night, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) held the final event ever at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena, a building it has hosted events at since the late 1980s.

The Red Wings closed out their final season at Joe Louis Arena back in April. The building opened in 1979 and will be demolished this year, making way for the Little Caesars Arena just a few miles away.

WWE put on a memorable house show for the Detroit audience. Wrestling house shows aren't taped for television or pay-per-view, so the atmosphere is usually a little more loose and stripped down. The card was stacked as WWE brought in their two biggest attractions to the event - John Cena and Brock Lesnar - for a rare double-appearance.

Lesnar put his Universal Championship on the line against Samoa Joe. It was clearly a special night, as Lesnar has only wrestled three televised matches in 2017 and four other matches at previous house shows. Most WWE wrestlers typically wrestle about four times per week.

Lesnar and Joe brawled for about 10 minutes before Lesnar performed his signature move for the win. That match closed the first half of the show.

After a brief intermission, the second half of the show started and John Cena headlined the final match of the night. He has become one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling history over the past 15 years, as evidenced by his numerous appearances in commercials, reality shows and feature films.

After picking up the victory, Cena took the microphone to give the Joe Louis Arena - the building where he had his first pay-per-view match in 2002 - a touching tribute.

"15 years ago, I had my very first pay-per-view match in this building," Cena said. "Every one here tonight knows all about the energy, the aura that you get surrounded by when you step foot in this building right here. So many memories of Hockeytown for all of you. So many wonderful WWE memories for myself."

Watch the full speech in the tweet below:

Pretty cool moment. @JohnCena gives one final salute to @JoeLouisArena, where he had his debut PPV match. I was at both. #WWEDetroit pic.twitter.com/P9YvwOljno — Jason Shubnell (@JasonShubnell) July 30, 2017

