John Carroll's Lucas D'Orazio, Jon Tomcufcik of Kenston are playmaking tight ends

Oct. 12—At John Carroll, how a player enters the football program many times isn't exactly the same way he leaves it.

Many times at small-school programs, maximizing talent some times means switching positions, and the Blue Streaks are a prime example of that of late in recent seasons.

A few examples involving area players:

—Kirtland's Scott Eilerman was a standout quarterback for the Hornets but by the time he was done at JCU, he was a standout cornerback on the team's record-setting 2016 team. Joey Bates, a star running back for the Hornets, was also a cornerback by the time he was done at JCU. Bates is now an assistant coach for the Blue Streaks.

—Mentor All-Ohio quarterback Tadas Tatarunas was eventually converted to tight end and became an all-conference player in 2022.

—Chad Stalnaker was quarterback at Lake Catholic. When he was done playing for the Blue Steaks, he was 30 pounds heavier and an All-Ohio Athletic Conference selection at middle linebacker.

—Another Lake Catholic product, former QB Mark Baniewicz, was converted to tight end and a key contributor on JCU's 2016 team that was 12-2, won the OAC outright and advanced the NCAA Division III national semifinal round.

It should come as no surprise there has been another shift to different positions within the 2023 JCU team, and the payoff has helped the team to a 4-1 start and its rise to No. 14 in this week's D3football.com Top poll. The Blue Streaks next host Ohio Northern on Oct. 14.

Tight ends Lucas D'Orazio of Cuyahoga Heights and reserve Jon Tomcufcik of Kenston have made transitions to the position. Also in the rotation is senior Jake Lang of St. Ignatius.

D'Orazio is a graduate transfer from Duquesne University, where he arrived four years ago as a running back but was eventually switched to defensive end. When he began looking for a new school to play one last season of football, JCU envisioned him as a tight end in Coach Jeff Berhman's scheme, which relies heavily on tight ends.

"I wouldn't know what to without a tight end in our offense," said Behrman.

Former JCU tight end Tyler Hughes — another Cuyahoga Heights product and current assistant for the Blue Streaks — was a contact in D'Orazio landing at JCU.

"Always had that itch to get back on offense and the opportunity to come back home arose, I knew I had to take it," said D'Orazio.

So far, he's been lights out. D'Orazio is second on the team in receiving with 17 receptions, 241 yards and three touchdowns in five games.

Tomcufcik — an Ashland transfer — is yet another former QB who arrived at JCU but is now a tight end. At Kenston, Tomcufcik was an All-Ohio QB who helped lead the Bombers to 2018 D-III state championship while throwing to current JCU teammate and wide receiver Tyler Mintz.

It should also be noted starting QB Joe Collins' backup is another Kenston grad, freshman Nikko Georgiou.

Tomcufcik accepted the challenge when coaches approached him last spring about making the position switch. He immediately worked to put on about 20 pounds, and he's made an impact.

"It's been fun so far," said Tomcufcik. "Coming to college, I always thought I'd be a quarterback but then the coaches brought it up to me and I was open to it, putting that weight on and getting bigger and stronger in the weight room."

Last week in the Blue Streaks' 31-28 win at Marietta, Tomcufcik caught his first pass of the season to put JCU in scoring position at the 4. On the next play, with Tomcufcik in the wildcat spot, he ran it in for his first TD as a Blue Streak.

D'Orazio also did his part in the victory. He caught a team-leading five passes for 94 yards, the last a 48-yard TD reception late in the fourth quarter.

Behrman and his longtime offensive coordinator Travis James — dating to their time at Union College — have always preferred using multiple tight ends in their offense. So tight end became a "major need for the program" for Behrman when he arrived in early 2023. When D'Orazio became available in the transfer portal, he was zeroed in by the staff.

"When you look at his frame and his body, it transitions to the tight end position," said Behrman about D'Orazio, who's 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. "His ability to run, his eye-hand coordination, his catch radius ... he's having a nice season and still has a lot of room for growth. He's still learning and developing as a receiver and a blocker."

With Tomcufcik — who still wears No. 18 dating to his QB days — Behrman and James became enamored with his potential.

"When you look at a guy like JT, No. 1 he's a tremendous worker," said Behrman about Tomcufcik. "His work ethic is second to none in how he goes about his day and improving himself. The workouts in the weight room, the classroom, workouts in the summer, you name it. There's a different mentality and a different tempo for him."

Potential at tight end has been there for D'Orazio and Tomcufcik. Now that potential is playing out to production.

"They're all really good athletes that can do really good things," said Behrman. "And they're still growing in our offense."

