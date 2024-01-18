John Carroll vs. Otterbein men's basketball: Another big run sparks 15-1 Blue Steaks to win

Jan. 17—There's a trend emerging within the John Carroll men's basketball team.

It happened again Jan. 17 during the Blue Streaks' 89-69 win over visiting Otterbein that boosted their record to 15-1 overall and 9-0 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

For the third consecutive game — all big victories — a huge run keyed the way to a JCU win.

On this night, Coach Pete Moran's team was in a dogfight at halftime with a 44-38 advantage. The Cardinals stayed close, and met the Blue Streaks shot for shot for 20 minutes.

The start of the second half was a much different story. Five minutes into that second half, the game was essentially over.

A 14-0 run out of the locker room made it a 58-38 game and No. 3-ranked JCU was well on its way to maintaining its perfect mark in the conference and two-game lead over Mount Union and Heidelberg.

"The thing we've been taking pride in and I've been saying this for a while is toughness," said Mentor grad Luke Chicone, who scored a game-high 24 points with four assists, three rebounds and three steals. "The way we play and our style, we're going to wear on teams."

Moran said a halftime adjustment that switched his team's defense to a 2-2-1 while trapping the ball created turnovers and switched the game quickly to the Blue Streaks' favor.

"When we did our straight man, they were more comfortable bringing the ball up," said Moran. "When we switched, they were out of their comfort zone."

Chicone started his team's big run to start the second half with a 3-pointer and a layup then Luke Frazier (Lake Catholic) followed with his own layup and two free throws.

PHOTOS: John Carroll vs. Otterbein men's basketball, Jan. 17, 2024

At one point in the second half, the Blue Streaks' lead over Otterbein (10-6, 4-5) ballooned to 75-50.

"It comes with our preparation," said Chicone about his team's ability to consistently post big runs against the opposition.

Frazier was JCU's other 20-point scorer on the night with 20 on 8 of 15 from the field. Chase Toppin was the other player for JCU in double figures scoring with 12 points and three assists. Jerry Higgins (VASJ) chipped in eight points, including two 3-pointers.

The night was big for Chicone in more ways than his team's lopsided victory and the 24 points he scored. JCU's athletic department began a basketball cards promotion featuring current players. Students who collect them all the rest of the season can enter a contest to win a campus parking pass. Chicone was the first to be featured. They were handed before and during the game.

"As a kid, you collect them and even though it's not the same, it's pretty cool," said Chicone of his name, image and likeness on the card.

JCU starts the second half of the OAC season on Jan. 20 on the road at 9-7 Ohio Northern. Tipoff is 2 p.m.