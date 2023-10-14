John Carroll vs. Ohio Northern: Blue Streaks light up scoreboard in rain

Oct. 14—Even though it was a miserable, wet, soggy day, there were fireworks on the John Carroll campus Oct. 14 — literally.

While the No. 14-ranked Blue Streaks football team used big plays in the first half to build a sizable lead en route to a 44-14 victory over visiting Ohio Northern, there were some unexpected fireworks at JCU's baseball field, located next to Don Shula Stadium.

A transformer light in left field popped during the afternoon rainfall and the pole connected to the light briefly caught blaze before the rain did its part to douse it. Emergency vehicles were called to inspect but left shortly after the incident.

On the field, the rain did little to put out the JCU offense, which instead of slogging its way to points used big plays to light up the scoreboard.

The biggest was an 84-yard run by running back Mason Sullivan of Kirtland. Sullivan was caught just before the goal line at the 2. Two plays later, Evan McVay scored for a 13-0 lead, and the Blue Streaks were on their way to a 5-1 mark, 5-0 in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

McVay and Sullivan ran wild vs. the Polar Bears. McVay had 143 yards on 21 carries, and Sullivan added a career-high 119 on 15 attempts.

In the second quarter, quarterback Joe Collins (15 of 21, 257 yards, three TDs) used play-action and found emerging receiver Dorian Facen Jr. wide open for a 62-yard catch that went to the 2. A play later, Quincy Newsom scored and it was 20-0.

In the first half, the Blue Streaks also got a TD run from tight end Jon Tomcufcik — this one a 5-yarder — from the wildcat formation for the second straight week. The converted QB to tight end from Kenston scored on a similar play last week against Marietta. Tomcufcik has three carries this season, both for TDs.

Collins to Facen Jr and @JCUFootball leads Ohio Northern 27-0 q2 (yes, weather here is awful) @jcusports @NHPreps #d3fb pic.twitter.com/0xfRqDoJmX

— Mark Podolski (@mpodo) October 14, 2023

Collins threw his 14th TD pass of the season early in the second quarter on a 17-yard pass to Facen for a 27-0 advantage.

The only first-half mishap by the Blue Streaks was a blocked field goal that Ohio Northern returned inside JCU's 50. The play set up Evan Tekancic's 3-yard TD reception just before halftime.

The victory allowed the Blue Streaks to keep pace in a neck-and-neck race for the OAC football championship with No. 2-ranked Mount Union. JCU and the Purple Raiders won Oct. 14 and are 5-0 in league play with four games to play.

The Blue Streaks' next two games are Oct. 21 at Capital and home to Muskingum on Oct. 28. Mount's next two games are at Wilmington Oct. 21 an home to Otterbein on Oct. 28.

The Purple Raiders and JCU will be huge favorites the next two weeks, and it's more than reasonable to expect the teams to each be 7-0 in what would be an OAC championship game Nov. 4 at Don Shula Stadium.

In the second half, Collins threw TD passes to Kenston grad Tyler Mintz (11 yards) and Brennan Fugh (31 yards).

JCU had 526 yards of offense, and the Blue Streaks' defense limited ONU to 176. Jahiem Peake led JCU's D with 10 tackles, a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss.

THE SCORE

John Carroll 44, Ohio Northern 14