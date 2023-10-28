John Carroll vs. Muskingum football: Blue Streaks pass to win, ready for Mount Union showdown

Oct. 28—For the John Carroll football team to have a shot at upsetting No. 2-ranked Mount Union on Nov. 4 at Don Shula Stadim, there is no doubt quarterback Joe Collins and the passing attack must make plays.

If Oct. 28 was any indication, the Purple Raiders will be preparing big time for Collins and Co.

That's because big plays were happening all over the field — courtesy of Collins and the passing attack in No. 13 JCU's 42-13 win over Muskingum.

The victory improved JCU to 7-1 overall and 7-0 in the Ohio Athletic Conference. Mount is 8-0 and also 7-0 in the OAC. The winner between the teams Nov. 4 takes the conference championship and earns the automatic NCAA Division III playoff big.

The biggest play for the Blue Streaks on Oct. 28 tied an NCAA record as Kirtland product Joey Torok hauled in a pass on a crossing route and outraced everyone en route to a 99-yard touchdown. Kenston grad and fellow receiver Tyler Mintz got a big block on the play to spring Torok to the end zone.

"It feels great," said Torok about the NCAA record. "A little crossing route, and I can't thank my teammates enough. (Running back Matthew) Buser made a great block, and Tyler Mintz ran all the way across the field to seal the touchdown for me."

Wide receiver Brennan Fugh (five receptions, 145 yards) also had a record-setting afternoon. He caught two TDs in the first half on catches of 63 and 32 yards and ascended to No. 2 all-time in career receiving yards past Jeff Lerner (2,580). Benedictine grad Marshal Howell is No. 1 with 2,969.

Collins' first half oozed efficiency. He was 7 of 10 for 252 yards and four TD passes.

"You've got to do what the game dictates," said JCU coach Jeff Behrman. "Some games, you've got to run the ball more. Some games, you've got to open it up more. It depends what the game dictates what you're going to do."

In the third quarter, Collins and Fugh hooked up again — this one on fourth down — as Fugh scored on a 29-yard run, hurdling defenders and powering his way into to the end zone.

Now the Blue Streaks' focus can be solely on the purple football machine that is Mount Union. JCU is just 3-36-1 all-time vs. the kings of the D-III college football world but many of those games in the past decade have been close and down to the final moments.

The last victory by JCU over Mount was the most historic. In 2016, the Blue Streaks stunned No. 1 Mount Union in Alliance, 31-28, on an Anthony Moeglin TD pass in the final seconds.

If the JCU passing attack performs as it did — or anywhere close — against Muskingum, the Purple Raiders might have their hands full next Saturday.

"It's going to be a battle," said Fugh about the game vs. Mount. "We all know that but we're going to focus on today, and then focus on Mount Union starting on Tuesday."

Collins — who finished 14 of 18 for 348 yards — added his sixth TD of the game midway through the fourth quarter when he finished off a drive with a 1-yard run to pay dirt off a bootleg.

It was another huge game for the Blue Streaks offense as it racked up 582 yards — 234 rushing and 348 passing.

Now all of JCU's focus is on the Purple Raiders and the biggest game of the year in OAC with the conference championship and D-III playoffs on the line. Behrman appreciates the manner in which his team has focused on the "challenge" of each week's opponent, and not looking ahead.

"Every game, every week, it's a different scheme with different players and you have to prepare for that new challenge," said Behrman.

As for when Behrman and his staff will start thinking about Mount?

"Sunday morning ... yeah, probably tonight."

