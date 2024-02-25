John Carroll vs. Mount Union men's basketball: Blue Streaks survive in OT to win OAC tournament

Feb. 24—With blue and gold confetti flying everywhere, the John Carroll men's basketball team was served a celebration worthy of a classic finish.

Was it ever.

Luke Chicone of Mentor made two free throws with 0.4 seconds remaining in regulation, Jerry Higgins connected on a clutch 3 in overtime and a collective defensive effort in the final seconds of the extra session keyed an 88-86 win over Mount Union on Feb. 24 in the Ohio Athletic Conference tournament championship game.

JCU — ranked No. 3 in the D3hoops.com Top 25 poll — earned the automatic bid to the NCAA Division III men's tournament, improved to 25-2 and will learn its next opponent when the 64-team tournament field is announced Feb. 26.

It's expected the Blue Streaks will host a first-round quadrant next weekend at the DeCarlo Varsity Center.

The Blue Steaks had a big first-half lead and took a 48-36 advantage to the locker room but Mount Union (20-7) didn't quit.

The Purple Raiders kept pecking away at the lead and tied the game at 77-77 thanks to the hot play of Colleen Gurley.

JCU had a chance to win the game in regulation with less than 20 seconds to play, but a Chicone shot went awry and Mount had a breakaway but was fouled.

Gurley — who scored a game-high 30 points — went to the line with 3 seconds to play and made two free throws for a 79-77 lead.

Chicone gave JCU one last chance and on a running attempt near the arc was fouled. He went to the line with 0.4 seconds on the clock and made both before a raucous crowd.

"I was too nervous. I was almost numb," said Chicone about the moment. "When I went up there, I was just trying to breath ... luckily (the last one) went in."

Said Higgins: "He's the (OAC) player of the year for a reason. We trust him and had faith in him that he would hit two, and he did."

In OT, Higgins connected on the biggest 3-pointer of his JCU career from the left wing for an 86-83 advantage. Two David Gentry free throws made it 88-83.

"You never know when the moment will come and when it does, you have to bury (the shot)," said Higgins. "A great play, a great pass but I think we won the game on the defensive end."

The Purple Raiders had one last chance with 4 seconds on the clock down, 88-86. Again, they went to Gurley, whose last-second 3 was off the mark thanks to the defensive effort of Higgins and others.

"We missed some shots and they were getting the ball out in transition and getting easy baskets," said JCU coach Pete Moran. "It was a game of runs. Mount fought for their lives obviously."

Early on, JCU brought the defense, especially in the first 10 minutes. Mount Union didn't score until 5 minutes into regulation as the Blue Steaks built a 14-0 lead on two Luke Frazier 3-pointers. Also big were consecutive blocks by Lake Catholic's Luka Eller, who followed each block with a plea to the student section to bring more noise — which it did.

Another big run — this one 12-2 — pushed the advantage to 26-4.

The Purple Raiders answered with a 13-0 run to close their deficit to nine at 26-17 but JCU led at half, 48-36.

Frazier — a Lake Catholic product — had a huge first half with 22 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. He finished with 28 points and was named MVP of the OAC tournament.

Chicone had 14 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds. Henry Raynor had a huge game in the paint with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

THE SCORE

John Carroll 88, Mount Union 86 (OT)