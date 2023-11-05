John Carroll vs. Mount Union football: Missed opportunities hurt Blue Streaks in 49-14 loss

Nov. 4—It was a rough afternoon for the John Carroll football team on Nov. 4.

Incredibly rough and brutal.

Mistakes and missed opportunities cost the Blue Streaks dearly in a 49-14 loss against No. 2-ranked Mount Union in the de facto Ohio Athletic Conference championship game at Don Shula Stadium.

The Purple Raiders (9-0, 8-0) clinched a share of the OAC title and the automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs.

JCU fell to 7-2 and 7-1 in the OAC. Its D-III playoffs hopes are essentially over with just four at-large bids available. The Blue Streaks close out their regular season Nov. 11 at Otterbein.

How that game plays out is anyone's guess because JCU suffered two huge injuries.

Record-setting wide receiver Brennan Fugh left in the third quarter with an injury and was seen after the game with his hand in a cast.

Then quarterback Joe Collins left the game after being hit hard on a sack in the third quarter. He went to the locker room and later brought out on a stretcher. Collins was moving his head, hands and feet and was taken away in an ambulance.

"My heart goes out to them," said JCU coach Jeff Behrman about Collins and Fugh. "I'm forever grateful to them for sticking with us and coming back for their fifth year. It's hard to see that happen. They're guys we care about and they're guys we feel for right now. To see Brennan over here in a cast, and Joe's not doing well either."

As for the game, any team playing the caliber of Mount Union faces a razor-thin margin for error. The Blue Streaks found that out the hard way with missed opportunities and mistakes.

"We've got to do better and that's on me," said JCU coach Jeff Behrman.

There was a dropped interception by the Blue Streaks' defense, a dropped pass that looked like a TD, and a pick-six led to a rough first half for JCU.

Even with all of that, late in the first half the Blue Streaks had it first and goal inside the Mount 5, trailing, 28-7. Four plays later, they were denied and went to the half down 21.

The big blow for JCU was an Ian Sexton 19-yard interception return that made it 21-7 in favor of Mount. Collins' pass to Kirtland grad Joey Torok in the flat was thrown behind him and Sexton stepped in front and went untouched into the end zone.

"Obviously, that turned the momentum in their favor," said Torok, who finished with 100 yards on six receptions. "We just had to keep fighting, that was the message all day."

The Blue Steaks started the second half with a touchdown by Torok to make it 28-14 but on the ensuing drive Mount All-America receiver Wayne Ruby caught a pass near the sideline, shrugged off an attempt by a JCU defender to push him out of bounds and ran 60 yards for a TD to make it a 35-14 game.

On the next drive, JCU drove inside the Mount 5 but it was denied again.

"We just didn't capitalize on opportunities," said Torok. "We had opportunities. Mount got the best of us today."

Mount outgained JCU in total yards, 470 to 345. QB Braxton Plunk led the visitors with 281 yards passing and three TD passes. Ruby caught 10 passes for 137 yards and his TD.

"I thought the guys were well-prepared," said Mount coach Geoff Dart. "Defense, the two huge stops inside the 5, that's game-changing momentum."

Collins was 17 of 26 for 261 yards and a TD pass and the pick 6 before leaving the game. Fugh had eight receptions for 109 yards. Running back Evan McVay rushed for 36 yards and scored on a 2-yard run.

THE SCORE

Mount Union 49, John Carroll 14