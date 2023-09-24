John Carroll vs. Heidelberg football: Blue Streaks dominate in all phases on road

Sep. 23—The John Carroll football team faced a tough start to its 2023 Ohio Athletic Conference schedule.

The Blue Streaks' first two games were on the road against teams traditionally in the upper echelon of the conference.

The stretch concluded Sept. 23 at Heidelberg and the verdict ruled in the favor of JCU in a resounding way — a 34-7 dominant victory.

A week after running away from Baldwin Wallace on the road, 30-7, the Blue Streaks (2-1, 2-0 OAC) were impressive in all three phases.

"Just really proud of our guys and how they prepared," said JCU coach Jeff Behrman. "They've got the ability to adapt to a different game plan regardless of the opponent and they showed that today."

Quarterback Joe Collins was 24 of 30 passing for 265 yards and two touchdowns as JCU led, 17-7, at halftime. In the third quarter, a 17-0 blitz buried the Student Princes with big plays on defense.

On the first possession of the second, the Blue Streaks and Collins picked apart Heidelberg's defense — mostly with swing passes — and finished off the scoring drive with a 7-yard TD swing pass to Matthew Buser for a 24-7 advantage.

"That's who Joe is, it doesn't surprise me," said Behrman. "I see him work every day and it's good to see it pay off for him on the field. He's a hard worker and a tremendous leader but he's also really hard on himself. I told him, 'Good game,' and he said, 'It could have been better.' "

On the game's next drive, Chris Golson intercepted a Drew Sims pass and that led to a Yanni Volas field goal, his second of the game. On the Student Princes' next drive, Sims was again intercepted — this time by Jacob Hufnagel, who took it to the house for a 34-7 lead that stood as the final score.

In four minutes, JCU's 10-point lead ballooned to 27 and the rout was on.

"Turnovers were huge," said Behrman. "Anytime you can get a defensive touchdowns right after your own score that really shifts momentum to your side."

For the second straight game, the Blue Streaks defense dominated as it allowed just 236 yards against an offense — through two games — that was averaging 51.5 points and 443 yards.

Sims finished 18 of 32 for 144 yards and two interceptions. Montavious Yearby rushed for 101 yards on 22 carries but most of his yards came in the first quarter when Heidelberg took a 7-0 lead.

JCU junior linebacker Jake Phillips had a huge game with six tackles — three for loss — and two sacks. Defensive end Bricker Thiel also had a sack.

The Blue Streaks' receivers also had an impressive day, starting with tight end Jacob D'Orazio. The Duquesne transfer from Cuyahoga Heights had six receptions for 87 yards and a 24-yard TD. Brennan Fugh had five catches for 75 yards and Kenston's Tyler Mintz caught an 18-yard TD to open the scoring for JCU. Running back Matthew Buser added five receptions for 56 yards.

Running back Evan McVay had 68 yards on 10 carries, and Kirtland's Mason Sullivan had 37 yards on 11 totes.

JCU returns home Sept. 30 for its first game at Don Shula Stadium in nearly a month against Wilmington.

