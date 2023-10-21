John Carroll vs. Capital football: Blue Streaks keep pace with Mount Union as OAC showdown looms

Oct. 21—The countdown to Nov. 4 at Don Shula Stadium continues for the John Carroll football team.

Of course, no one associated with the Blue Streaks will publicly say that. For that matter, neither will the folks at Mount Union.

Still, there's no denying what looms ahead for both teams as the de facto Ohio Athletic Conference championship game appears on the horizon on the first Saturday in November.

The goal between now and then for the Blue Streaks and Purple Raiders is avoiding what would be considered massive upsets.

On Oct. 21, JCU did its part with 63-17 victory at Capital and improved to 6-1 overall, and 6-0 in the OAC behind running back Evan McVay's four touchdowns.

Mount also did its part Oct. 21, and it improved to 7-0 and 6-0 in the conference with a 69-0 destruction of Muskingum.

The Blue Streaks left little doubt in this one, as the Capital defense provided little, if any, resistance in the first half as the visitors scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and three more in the second.

Quarterback Joe Collins started the scoring with a 15-yard TD pass to McVay on JCU's first drive on offense.

Following a Capital field goal, Collins threw TD pass No. 2 on a 7-yard strike to wide receiver Brennan Fugh and it as 14-0.

In the second quarter, McVay scored his second TD — this one on a 5-yard run — and Kenston grad Tyler Mintz made it 28-3 on a 33-yard end-around run.

Capital (1-6, 1-5 OAC) hung in there with a TD late in the second quarter to pull within 28-10. That momentum didn't last as the Blue Steaks marched again to pay dirt as McVay scored his third TD of the game on a 10-yard run.

JCU moved the ball at will in the first half and went to the locker room with 347 yards of offense. Collins was near-perfect in the first two quarters — 13 of 15 for 209 yards and two TDs. Collins finished 17 of 21 for 246 yards and three TD passes. For the season, he has 19 TD passes against three interceptions.

McCoy scored his fourth TD of the game with a 4-yard reception early in the third quarter. McVay led the Blue Streaks with 93 rushing yards on 14 carries. He also had four receptions for 29 yards.

Kirtland grad Joey Torok had six receptions for 87 yards, and Fugh totaled 58 yards on three catches and his TD.

JCU returner Jack Cardamon returned a kickoff 96 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter.

The Blue Streaks finished with 539 yards of offense. JCU's defense held Capital to 245 yards.

JCU next plays Muskingum Oct. 28 at home with kickoff at 1:30 p.m.

THE SCORE

John Carroll 63, Capital 17