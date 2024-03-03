John Carroll vs. Calvin men's basketball: Blue Streaks' shooting struggles lead to early NCAA tourney exit

Mar. 3—Early exits for a national championship contender are always difficult to accept, but this one might sting a little bit more for the John Carroll men's basketball team.

That's because the No. 2-ranked Blue Streaks not only bowed out to a tough Calvin squad at home, 71-66, in Round 2 of the NCAA Division III men's tournament March 2, they struggled all night putting the ball through the basket.

Really, really struggled.

It was the lowest scoring output of the season for JCU on a difficult shooting from the floor. It made just 20 of 73 shots, including 4 of 19 from 3-point range, for a 27.4% clip.

"Credit Calvin, with their extra length," said JCU coach Pete Moran. "We just had some shots that just didn't fall early. We weren't able to get into any type of good pressure. We couldn't speed the game up like we wanted to. We got great looks. They just weren't falling."

The Blue Streaks bowed out of Round 2 of the NCAA tournament for the second straight season. They finished the season 26-3 with an Ohio Athletic Conference regular-season title and tournament title while spending several weeks ranked No. 1 in the country. Calvin (24-4) advanced to the Round of 16 for the second time in three seasons.

The first half was a slugfest, and Calvin led, 31-24, at the break. In the second half, the Knights continued to slow the pace, pounded the ball inside to 6-foo-9 center Jalen Overway (20 points, 10 rebounds) and built a 15-point lead at 53-38 with a little more than 7 minutes to play.

"They controlled the pace," said Moran, whose team led for just 25 seconds in the game. "That was the difference."

Meanwhile, the Blue Streaks continued to struggle shooting until the 5-minute mark remaining in the game. That's when Jerry Higgins (VASJ) started a comeback with a 3-point play to make it a 53-45 contest.

Luke Chicone (Mentor) followed the next time down the court for JCU on offense with 3-pointer to pull within 55-48. On the next trip, Chicone got the crowd in a frenzy with an and-1 on a 3-pointer for the rare 4-point play and it was 55-52.

"I don't think there was a time when we didn't think we could come back and win," said Higgins, who closed out his JCU career with seven points. "We stay poised and finally got some shots to drop at the end, but it wasn't enough. We believed the whole time for sure."

On the other side, Calvin coach Bill Sall said his team finding a way to withstand that stretch was key.

"We knew they were going to get back into it, and we needed to find our composure and finish the game," said Sall.

About a minute later, Will Yontek's a layup made it 56-54 but Marcus Bult (20 points) answered with a 3-pointer that banked in — a shot that sucked the energy from the crowd at the DeCarlo Varsity Center.

"Airball for sure," said Bult upon releasing his shot. "I started sprinting after it to get a rebound. Then it banks in. That was really nice."

Calvin missed several free throws to keep JCU in it but ultimately the home team ran out of chances.

The size of Calvin definitely played a factor in the end result. Uchenna Egekeze — a long, lanky swingman — took the challenge of guarding Chicone, and nothing came easy for the point guard.

Even with the pressure of Egekeze (15 points, nine rebounds, four blocks), Chicone was solid with a game-high 22 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals. Luke Frazier (Lake Catholic) added 14 points and five rebounds but struggled from the field as he made just 3 of 17 shots. Will Yontek had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Calvin turned the ball over 18 times, compared to just eight by JCU but the Blue Streaks couldn't take advantage in transition. Calvin also won the rebounding battle, 46-39.

THE SCORE (MARCH 2)

Calvin 71, John Carroll 66