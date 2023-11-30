John Carroll vs. Baldwin Wallace men's basketball: Blue Streaks need OT to get win

Nov. 29—Life at or near the top of the Division III men's college basketball landscape hasn't been easy this season.

Preseason No. 1 and defending national champion Christopher Newport lost its first game. Up next for the No. 1 mantle was Wisconsin-Whitewater, which lost its first game as the nation's No. 1 team this week.

John Carroll — ranked No. 3 in this week's D3Hoops.com Top 25 poll — also found out life near the top of the poll can be treacherous at times, most notably Nov. 29 in Berea.

The Blue Streaks had a double-digit lead for portions of their Ohio Athletic Conference opener but upstart Baldwin Wallace wouldn't go away before JCU closed out the host Yellow Jackets in overtime, 99-93.

JCU nearly let the victory slip away. Leading, 66-55, with 14 minutes to play, the Blue Streaks went cold the next five minutes and BW answered with a 10-2 run that closed the gap to 68-65.

With four minutes to play, JCU had an 81-74 lead but BW came roaring back again. Then with with seven seconds remaining in regulation, AJ Pestello made a layup at the buzzer to force OT with the game tied at 83.

Heading to OT tied at 83@JCUMensHoops @jcusports @bwathletics pic.twitter.com/T1ukUThrBB

— Mark Podolski (@mpodo) November 30, 2023

In OT, the Blue Streaks took command early and led by 10 at 96-86 with just under a minute remaining. Again, BW made a comeback. Back-to-back turnovers by JCU and subsequent baskets by the Yellow Jackets made it a 96-93 lead with 28 seconds on the clock.

.@lukechicone closes out scoring for @JCUMensHoops in first half as No. 3 Blue Streaks lead at @bwathletics 49-42 in @OHAthleticConf opener. Chicone and Yontek each with 9 pts. @luke_frazier5 leads with 12 pts. @jcusports @NHPreps @MentorAthletics @CardinalCage pic.twitter.com/a5JChykR3f

— Mark Podolski (@mpodo) November 30, 2023

Then, with 13 seconds remaining, point guard Luke Chicone of Mentor swished two free throws to seal the win.

"Honestly, it was, 'I've got to make up for how I've been playing," said Chicone, who scored 15 points but was 4 of 17 shooting from the field. "Regardless of how I'm playing, those are the types of situations I'm supposed to step up and knock those types of shots down."

Henry Raynor and-1, @JCUMensHoops 90, BW 83 pic.twitter.com/Q8NspHnzJB

— Mark Podolski (@mpodo) November 30, 2023

Coach Pete Moran's team improved to 5-0 (1-0 OAC) with all the victories coming on the road. The Blue Streaks' home opener is Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. vs. Ohio Northern. Moran wants to see more energy from his club come tip-off than what they showed vs. BW.

"We preach it," said Moran. "You've got to come out with energy and I think BW came out with a little more energy than we did. Hopefully, this is something the guys can learn from."

.@luke_frazier5 and @JCUMensHoops leads 83-78 pic.twitter.com/TBGYUmoUC3

— Mark Podolski (@mpodo) November 30, 2023

Six players scored in double figures for JCU. Lake Catholic graduate Luke Frazier led the way with a double-double — 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Lake Catholic grad Luka Eller was big in late stretches and finished with 12 points and six rebounds in the post. He and his teammates performed well when it mattered the most but the breakdowns — notably turnovers and missed free throws — that allowed BW back in the game need to be avoided going forward, according to Eller.

"Coming prepared every single night is really important," he said. "It was scary down the stretch but luckily it all worked out for us."

Will Yontek and Chase Toppin each scored 11 points for JCU and David Genry added 10.

.@JCUMensHoops leads at @bwathletics 37-33 late first half by getting it done inside @jcusports pic.twitter.com/loKF5nl8bh

— Mark Podolski (@mpodo) November 30, 2023

BW (1-4, 0-1 OAC) had three players that scored at least 20 points. Ray Ellington led his team with 24 points and seven rebounds. AJ Pesetello had 22 points and seven rebounds, and freshman point guard Titus Baskerville IV was outstanding with 20 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals.

JCU won the rebounding battle, 50-37, and outscored BW in points off turnovers and second-chance points by a combined 49-24.