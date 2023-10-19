John Carroll offensive line recognized by Ohio Athletic Conference

Oct. 19—Offensive linemen are usually the players who go mostly unnoticed by casual fans, but times might be changing at John Carroll.

On Oct. 16, the Ohio Athletic Conference threw a change-up when it announced its football players of the week.

JCU's entire offensive line plus its top two reserves were named the OAC's offensive player(s) of the week following another dominant performance Oct. 14 in a 44-14 win over Ohio Northern.

The unit paved the way to a 526-yard performance for the offense — including 269 rushing yards and two 100-yard performers (running back Evan McVay and Kirtland grad Mason Sullivan) — allowed no sacks while the offense didn't punt in the game. Six different players scored touchdowns in the game for the 5-1 Blue Streaks, ranked No. 14 in this week's D3football.com Top 25 poll.

"Well-deserved recognition for this unit," said JCU coach Jeff Behrman, whose team plays at Capital on Oct. 21. "They have been focused all season and come every day to learn, work and improve. The scout defense challenges them in practice and gets them ready for game day. (Offensive coordinator Travis) James, (offensive line coach Tyler) Hughes and (tight ends coach Mac) Austin prepare them to be their best."

The unit is comprised of starters left tackle Nathan Kovach, left guard Matthew Russo, center Matt Wrather, right guard Luke Gibbons, right tackle Mike Bartusiak, plus top reserves Troy Mrukowski and Nick Northup.

As for the unit's award, Wrather — a preseason All-America pick — said he was "shocked" when the news broke.

"The OAC has never done that for an O-line before so to be the first O-line to get that recognition was very special," said Wrather.

Kovach said the O-line is "tight-knit" and close friends off the field.

It should also be noted the depth of JCU's O-line. Projected starter Grant Myers was lost in the preseason with an injury.

Perhaps the player not among the offensive line who was most thrilled about the honor was graduate quarterback Joe Collins, who has been sacked just two times this season.

"It's really special," said Collins. "All around football, O-lines don't get a whole lot of recognition. There are no real stats for them so it's great to see.

"It starts with them. They all work really hard and they care. A lot of these games, I almost play them like 7 on 7. There's no one coming at me. It just makes my job so much easier."

Last season, Collins threw for 2,286 yards and 26 touchdowns in 10 games, and completed 67 percent of his passes. He's on pace for a better season in 2023. Through six games, he has 1,468 passing yards, 16 TD passes and has completed 72 percent of his passes.

"It's always a competition on the practice field to make sure we don't allow the quarterback to get hit," said Wrather. "And that really translates to the games."

JCU's O-line

LT Nathan Kovach 6-3 260 Sr.

LG Matthew Russo 6-2 270 Jr.

C Matt Wrather 5-11 250 Jr.

RG Luke Gibbons 6-2 270 Sr.

RT Mike Bartusiak 6-2 285 Sr.

OT Troy Mrukowski 6-2 250 Fr.

OT/C Nick Northup 6-3 260 Jr.