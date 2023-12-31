John Carroll men's basketball wins holiday tournament at Wooster

Dec. 30—Mentor grad Luke Chicone scored 30 points as the John Carroll men's basketball team capped a successful weekend at the College of Wooster with the championship at the host Scots' holiday tournament Dec. 30.

The Blue Streaks improved to 10-1 on the season with a 91-86 win over Wooster at the E.M. "Mose" Hole/Wooster Kiwanis Classic.

"Success, right?" said JCU coach Pete Moran, when asked to describe his team's weekend after earning back-to-back wins at the tournament. "You take two wins on the road. Wooster is getting healthy. That's going to be a team that will win 16, 17 games by the end of the season. That was a battle."

Chicone was 10 of 21 from the field and 8 for 8 from the free-throw line in 36 minutes. Defensively, he was a terror for the Scots with a season-high eight steals, including three straight late in the first half that helped JCU to a 40-32 halftime lead.

"Very high-level performance by him," said Moran about Chicone. "He defended well Friday (against Wheaton) and he carried it over to tonight. It wasn't just steals, it was the rotations, a lot of different things. Chase Toppin and the big guys also played well on defense. Even though we gave up 85 points, I thought we defended well."

The Blue Steaks also got 20 points and nine rebounds from Lake Catholic grad Luke Frazier, and 19 points, four steals and three rebounds from Toppin. Luka Eller (Lake Catholic) had seven points and five rebounds off the bench.

Wooster stayed in the game thanks to its 3-point shooting as it was 14 of 35 from beyond the arc. The top threat from outside was Richmond Heights grad Jaiden Cox-Holloway, who scored 20 points and was 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Ashton Price of Bay also scored 20 points. Jamir Billings of Lorain had a game-high 10 assists.

The JCU defense offset Wooster's advantage from 3 by forcing 27 turnovers and generating 29 points off those mistakes.

"27 turnovers, that's a great performance by our defense," said Moran.

The second half started with a 10-0 Blue Streaks run that made it 50-32 four minutes into the frame. Chicone scored four points during the run.

Wooster didn't go away as it cut the lead to 56-51 with 12 minutes to play. Back-to-back layups by Toppin, a basket by Chicone and two free throws by Frazier pushed the lead to 10 points and JCU never looked back.

The start of the new year means the Ohio Athletic Conference gets into full swing next week. JCU next plays Jan. 3 when it welcomes Heidelberg. The game will be a battle of first-place teams. Both are 4-0 in the OAC play, and the only undefeated teams in conference play.

"We're in the gauntlet of OAC play with top-tier teams," said Moran. "We need to get our legs under us and get healthy. It's nice to be back home on Wednesday."