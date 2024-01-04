John Carroll men's basketball pulls away from Heidelberg late in 86-78 win

Jan. 3—With his team in a dogfight — tied at 71-71 with a little less than 6 minutes to play vs. visiting Heidelberg — Coach Pete Moran's message to his team was simple:

"We've got to get buckets," said Moran.

The buckets and points came for the No. 7-ranked John Carroll men's basketball team, which pulled away from the Student Princes, 86-78, on Jan. 3 in first-place Ohio Athletic Conference showdown.

The win improved the Blue Streaks' record to 11-1 and alone at 5-0 at the top of the OAC. Heidelberg fell to 8-4 and 4-1 in league play.

After two free throws by Lake Catholic grad Luke Frazier and a 3-point play by Chase Toppin, JCU answered out of a timeout with a low-post, back-screen play to another Lake grad, Luke Eller, who powered his way to the basket for a key layup and a 78-71 advantage.

"I think (that play) really got us gong a bit," said Moran.

A defense stop by the Blue Streaks put Heidelberg in a precarious spot, and that was heightened when Frazier swished a 3-pointer at the 2-minute mark to complete a 10-0 run that essentially put the game out of reach.

Frazier was JCU's leading scorer with 26 points and had six rebounds, four assists and a block.

"A big 3 when we needed it," said Moran about Frazier. "Obviously, a great performance by him."

Mentor grad Luke Chicone and Toppin each had 16 points and six assists.

The first half was all JCU, and it took a 52-36 lead into the locker room at halftime. Frazier and Chicone combined for 33 of those points but Heidelberg didn't go quietly in the final 20 minutes. It used a 35-19 run fueled by hot 3-point shooting from Tre Watkins (25 points, 6 of 12 from 3-point range) and Eric Panning (16 points, 12 rebounds) to make it a game.

JCU's ability to stave off the visitor's run was typical of an OAC slugfest, and a measuring stick for what should be a grueling conference slate the next few months.

"It's important," said Frazier of his team's win over Heidelberg. "The OAC's the best conference in college basketball in Division III. We firmly believe that. We've got to play Capital on Saturday, and they're going to give us just as good a game as Heidelberg did."

Frazier (four), Toppin (three) and Chicone (two) combined for all 10 of the Blue Streaks' 3-pointers. Also chipping in were Eller (eight points, six rebounds), VASJ grad Jerry Higgins (seven points) and Henry Raynor (six points, six rebounds).

JCU played without starting post Will Yontek, who is nursing a foot injury. Eller started in his place, and that forced Moran to adjust his normal rotation of big men. Heidelberg won the rebounding battle, 41-37, but the Blue Streaks made up for that by taking care of the ball with just six turnovers.

On the flip side, JCU had 16 points of 13 turnovers, 18 second-chance points and 22 more on the fast break. Add it up, and it was another victory for the Blue Streaks.

"That's one of the better teams we've played this season," said Moran. "We'll take it."