John Carroll men's basketball opens with win behind Luke Chicone's 21 points

Nov. 11—Luke Chicone said he spent the offseason working to improve his range from 3-point land.

That work paid off Nov. 11 in John Carroll's season-opening 76-66 win against SUNY Geneseo in Oneonto, N.Y., at the Michael Freilich Classic.

The Mentor graduate made 3 of 4 shots from 3-point range in the second half to help the No. 3-ranked Blue Streaks pull away for the double-digit win. Chicone finished with 21 points on 6 of 14 shooting from the field with five rebounds, four assists and two steals. He was also 6 for 6 from the free-throw line.

It was a back-and-forth game in the first half as Geneseo led for stretches before the Blue Streaks (1-0) tied the game at the break at 28.

At the start of the second half, Chicone got hot. He opened the final 20 minutes with a 3 then added another a minute later for a 37-30 advantage. Then at the 14:24-mark, Chicone connected again from deep for a 50-43 advantage.

JCU built its biggest lead of the game at 15 with 8 minutes to play.

Luke Frazier (Lake Catholic) had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Streaks. Chase Toppin (11 points) was JCU's other player in double-figure scoring. Will Yontek added nine points and nine rebounds.

The Blue Streaks won the rebounding battle, 43-38. They had 32 points in the paint, 26 fast-break points, 24 points off turnovers and 18 points from the bench, including eight by post David Gentry.

JCU shot just 35.3 percent from the field (24 of 68) and made 7 of 26 from beyond the arc but made up for that by connecting on 21 of 25 from the free-throw line.

Geneseo had four players in double-figure scoring, led by Josh Garelle's 18 points and Cole Kattan's 16.

JCU next plays host Oneonto Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. on the final day of the Freilich Classic.