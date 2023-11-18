John Carroll men's basketball improves to 3-0 this season

Nov. 17—It was an off night Nov. 17 for the John Carroll men's basketball team shooting from 3-point range.

So the Blue Streaks simply found another way to get a win.

JCU pounded the ball inside for 44 points in the paint, made 21 of 24 free throws and cruised to an 83-63 win against Penn State Harrisburg at the Susquehanna Tip Off Tournament in Pennsylvania.

The No. 3-ranked Blue Streaks improved to 3-0 on the season and next play Cabrini or host Susquehanna on Nov. 18 in the last day of the tournament.

Luke Chicone led JCU in scoring for the third straight game. The Mentor graduate came into the game averaging 26 points. Against Harrisburg, he poured in 19 points on 4 of 10 shooting and 2 of 3 from 3-point range. He made 9 of 9 free throws and dished out six assists.

Three other players were in double-figure scoring for the Blue Streaks. Luke Frazier (Lake Catholic) had a huge game with 14 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. David Gentry added 13 points — he was 4 of 5 from the field and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line — and Will Yontek 12 points.

Despite shooting just 4 of 15 from 3-point range, JCU overall was 50% from the floor (29 of 58). Defensively, the Blue Streaks put the clamps on Harrisburg, which shot just 23 of 68 (33.8%) from the floor.

The game was back-and-forth until there was about 4 minutes remaining until halftime. That's when JCU went on a 12-4 run and went to the break with a 35-26 advantage. A Chicone 3 and back-to-back layups by Gentry and Frazier got things started. Another layup — this one by Chase Toppin — gave JCU its nine-point lead at the break.

In the second half, Harrisburg got as close at eight points at 39-31, but the Blue Streaks used a 7-0 run to push the lead to 15 and they never looked back.

Toppin and Henry Raynor each chipped in with eight points apiece. Raynor also had eight rebounds. Nate Curry led Harrisburg (3-1) with 21 points.