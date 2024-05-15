John Carroll men's basketball adds transfer Ryan Ioppolo of Mentor, Riverside's Andrew Taggart

May 14—The John Carroll men's basketball team is ready to run it back one more season with its core players who have produced back-to-back Ohio Athletic Conference titles and NCAA Division III Tournament appearances.

Even with that core — which includes returning starters in guards Luke Chicone (Mentor), Luke Frazier (Lake Catholic), Chase Toppin and post players Henry Raynor and Will Yontek — set to return, teams must replenish its roster on a year-to-year basis.

The Blue Streaks — which spent multiple weeks ranked No. 1 in the nation in 2023-24 — have begun that process with two additions from the area.

On the way to University Heights for Coach Pete Moran's program are Mentor's Ryan Ioppolo and Andrew Taggart of Riverside.

Thank you @Pmoran07 @davewojo21 @JCUMensHoops. Excited to be back home! Let's get to work! Go Streaks ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/KIdJqOVClJ

— Ryan Ioppolo (@Ry_i11) May 9, 2024

Taggart is a high school recruit but Ioppolo comes to JCU as a transfer from Division II South Carolina Beaufort, which last season had a men's basketball team for the first time.

Ioppolo enjoyed the experience being part of a program that started from scratch but returning close to home and joining a national championship-contending program was too enticing.

"I didn't mind being far away from home, and maybe I was kind of blinded by the warm weather," said Ioppolo of his initial decision to leave for South Carolina. "After a while, I wasn't sure this would be home for the next three years."

Iopollo added his name to the transfer portal March 14. JCU was the first school to contact him, and that included a text from Chicone.

"That was a shock, having a guy at his level text you and telling you, 'We could use you as a shooter,' " said Ioppolo.

Ioppolo's ability as a 3-pointer shooter was on display during his time at Mentor, where he took 8 to 10 shots from beyond the arc for Coach Bob Krizancic's program. As a senior, he averaged 10.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and made 54 3-pointers.

JCU shot well enough from 3 last season at 34%, but the big difference was its opponents took more than 200 shots from beyond the arc — mostly because the likes of Chicone, Frazier and Toppin were effective attacking the rim.

Moran said an emphasis in the offseason was adding wing players who can make 3s. Ioppolo certainly fits that bill. He also adds size at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds.

"There's great excitement around the program, and I already know some of the guys on the team," said Ioppolo. "I think it's just a great fit because I can play any kind of role they need."

One of those players Ioppolo is familiar with is Taggart. The two played together for one season before Ioppolo transferred from Riverside to Mentor.

Taggart battled through an injury as a senior and he played in just five games because of a hip issue. He's healthy again, and excited to extend his basketball career.

Early in his high school career, Taggart forged a relationship with assistant coach Pat Moran, the brother of Pete, during an offseason shootout camp at JCU. That relationship eventually extended to Pat Moran so the decision to attend and play at JCU was easy for Taggert, who calls himself a "combo guard" with a preference for point guard.

"I'm just so grateful for this opportunity," said Taggart, who was a four-year starter at Riverside and eclipsed 1,000 career points as a junior.