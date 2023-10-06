John Carroll -- led by strong defense -- faces another tough road game

Oct. 5—If the saying "defense always travels" applies, expect the John Carroll football team to be in every road game it plays this season.

Better yet, it could be true for every game the Blue Streaks play this season — including the biggest of them all, Nov. 4 at home against No. 2 Mount Union.

That looming showdown is still about a month away.

In front of No. 12 JCU this week is another tough road game in the Ohio Athletic Conference. Its game Oct. 6 at Marietta marks Coach Jeff Behrman's team's third road conference game in four weeks.

Although Marietta has never beaten the Blue Steaks in football — the Pioneers are 0-33-1 — don't let the previous results detract from what the Pioneers have done in 2023.

Marietta is 3-1 with its lone loss a 28-0 defeat against Mount Union. Its other victories are 50-0 vs. Otterbein, 42-21 at Baldwin Wallace and 31-7 win over St. John Fisher — the OAC's top win in the non-conference.

St. John Fisher has a solid college football history the past two decades, and won a first-round playoff game at John Carroll 10 years ago in 2013.

Marietta uses a balanced attack on offense. It averages 156.2 yards rushing and 184.5 passing and is converting nearly 50 percent of plays on third down.

Running back Bryce Agnew of Berea-Midpark will be the primary focus of the JCU defense. Last season, Agnew rushed for 1,376 yards and 15 touchdowns. In four games this season, he has 395 yards and six TDs. For his career, Agnew has 3,528 rushing yard and 39 TDs.

"He's hard to bring down, so it's going to have be a lot of gang tackles, a lot of hard pursuit to the football," said JCU first-year defensive coordinator Kevin Bracken.

The Blue Streaks' defense is allowing 291.3 yards against JCU. In OAC play, it's even more impressive.

—Against Baldwin Wallace in a 31-7 win, the Blue Streaks held the Yellow Jackets to 189 yards and 3.5 yards per play.

—Against Heidelberg in a 34-7 win, the Student Princes' offense managed just 236 yards and 3.9 yards per play.

—And against Wilmington in a 59-7 victory, the Quakers complied 232 yards and averaged 4.1 yards per play.

"They're playing really hard and really fast," said Behrman about his team's defense. "That's what we talk about here and I think our defensive staff is doing a tremendous job of preparing them and putting them in position to play hard, play fast and play together. That's made a difference. When you play with great effort and you're relentless with that, you can get turnovers and takeaways."

After allowing more than 500 yards and 27 points to No. 3 Wisconsin-Whitewater — albeit against arguably one of the best teams in the country — the JCU defense has tightened its screws on one of the most important areas. The scoring defense has given up just three touchdowns in conference play — one in each game.

The unit has become more opportunistic of late. In their last two games, the Blue Streaks have seven of their 10 sacks to date, plus five interceptions, including one that went for a touchdown.

"I think the thing the defense should be most proud of is their effort and running to the football," said Bracken. "You can tell how much the guys love each other by how many guys are in the frame at the end of a play."

Bracken's unit has size up front, toughness in the middle with standout linebackers — including Jahiem Peake (22 tackles) and Tyler Thimons (24 stops) — and a deep secondary that's quick, athletic and doesn't give up big plays.

"I think the back end does a good job keep things in front of us," said Bracken. "Go the whole field, force the team to execute. I think offenses like to go for that big play but I think the more plays you force a team to execute, eventually you're going to get a team where you want them."

John Carroll at Marietta

When: 1:30 p.m., Oct. 7

Where: Don Drumm Stadium

Records: JCU 3-1 (3-0 OAC), Marietta 3-1 (2-1 OAC)

Ranking (d3football.com): JCU No. 12

Radio: WJCU-FM 88.7