John Carroll, Case, Lake Erie football capsules for Nov. 11

Nov. 10—Lake Erie at Thomas More

When: Noon, Nov. 11

Where: Republican Bank Field, Crestview Hills, Ky.

Records: LEC 1-9, 0-8 GMAC, Kentucky Wesleyan 4-6, 3-5 GMAC

What to look for: It's been a difficult season for the Storm getting positive results, and last week was an example of that frustration. LEC led Kentucky Wesleyan on Senior Night, 37-20, with five minutes remaining in regulation only to lose, 40-37, in overtime. ... Offensively, it's been a struggle for the Storm (averaging 16.1 points) and just as difficult defensively (allowing 40.7). ... Thomas More started its season 4-2 but has lost four straight.

John Carroll at Otterbein

When: 1:30 p.m., Nov. 11

Where: Memorial Stadium

Records: JCU 7-2, 7-1 OAC, Otterbein 0-9, 0-8 OAC

What to look for: The Blue Streaks will be playing for pride on the road and looking to finish 8-2. A 49-14 loss last week to Mount Union eliminated them from OAC contention and even at 8-2 won't be on the board as a possible at-large candidate for the NCAA D-III playoffs. ... JCU quarterback Joe Collins and wide receiver Brennan Fugh were injured against Mount Union and won't play against Otterbein. Kenston graduate and freshman Nikko Georgiou is expected to get the start at QB.

Case Western Reserve at Carnegie Mellon

When: 7 p.m., Nov. 11

Where: Gesling Stadium, Pittsburgh

Records: Case 7-2, 7-2 PAC, Carnegie Mellon 8-1, 8-1 PAC

What to look for: The game known as the "Academic Bowl" is always intense and this one should be no different. On the line is pride as Grove City has clinched the Presidents' Athletic Conference title and automatic bid to the D-III playoffs. The winner here is the PAC runner-up. ... The Spartans have lost four straight in the series. ... Case junior wide receiver Noah Coyne (NDCL) has been on a tear with 13 receptions, 396 yards and five touchdowns in the last two games. For the season, he has 38 receptions, 886 yards, 10 TDs and is averaging 23 yards per reception.