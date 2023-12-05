John Campbell Jr. returning to Tennessee in 2024

Redshirt senior offensive lineman John Campbell Jr. will return to Tennessee in 2024.

Campbell Jr. transferred to Tennessee from Miami ahead of the 2023 season.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman appeared in nine games for the Vols in 2023. He was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week following Tennessee’s win at Kentucky on Oct. 28.

No. 23 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will conclude its season versus No. 17 Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Hawkeyes is slated for 1 p.m. EST. ABC will televise the matchup at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

