John Campbell announces Tennessee football return for seventh season of college football

John Campbell is coming back to Tennessee football for a second season and a seventh season of college football.

The senior offensive tackle declared he is returning in a video posted to Twitter featuring Vols coach Josh Heupel and expected starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The faces of Campbell, Heupel and Iamaleava were edited over the faces of three people in a video.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Campbell started at ten games at left tackle for the Vols in his first season at UT after transferring from Miami. He was named SEC offensive lineman of the week following UT's win at Kentucky on Oct. 28.

John Campbell is heading into a seventh year of college football

Campbell has played in 43 career games with 27 starts. He played in 34 games and started 18 at Miami. he also has played right tackle and left guard in his career. He was at Miami for five seasons before transferring to Tennessee. He redshirted in 2018 and missed the 2021 season due to an injury.

He has a year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-exempt year granted by the NCAA.

The Orlando native visited Florida and Florida State before transferring to Tennessee.

What John Campbell's return means for Tennessee football offensive line

Campbell gives Tennessee its left tackle back, but also could be one of a handful of returning starting offensive linemen.

Senior center Cooper Mays and senior right guard Javontez Spraggins did not take part in senior day before the Vols beat Vanderbilt on Nov. 25. That decision does not indicate that either is returning, but the possibility exists as both have a COVID-exempt year if either wants to return in 2024.

Mays, a Knoxville Catholic product, started the final eight games of the 2023 season after returning from a minor medical procedure in the preseason. He has played in 39 games with 31 starts at center.

Spraggins indicated he could possibly return following a season-ending injury against Georgia on Nov. 18. Spraggins has played 44 games with 37 starts in his UT career.

"We got to see how fast this heals before we make some decisions on that," Spraggins said at the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Nov. 20.

Offensive tackle Dayne Davis is another possible returner.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: John Campbell announces return to Tennessee football in 2024