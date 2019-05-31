John Calipari's son Brad might leave Kentucky in hopes of more playing time

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports

Dinner at the Calipari household might be awkward for the next few weeks. Kentucky guard Brad Calipari entered the transfer portal Thursday. He’ll explore other opportunities away from Kentucky ... where his dad — John Calipari — is the coach.

Don’t expect the Calipari family to suddenly go the way of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, though. Turns out, John Calipari agreed with his son’s decision.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

As John Calipari explained, he discussed the situation with Brad already. He agreed that Brad should explore other opportunities where he can play more. John Calipari also said they did not anticipate this being a major story.

In another tweet, Calipari added that it’s “hard to get minutes at Kentucky -- even if you’re my son.” He added he’ll give his “full support” to Brad no matter what happens.

In two seasons at Kentucky, Brad Calipari has averaged just 2.7 minutes per game. After appearing in 15 games his freshman year, Calipari played in just 12 games last season.

John Calipari's son might be leaving Kentucky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
John Calipari's son might be leaving Kentucky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports:


What to Read Next

Back