John Calipari's son Brad might leave Kentucky in hopes of more playing time

Dinner at the Calipari household might be awkward for the next few weeks. Kentucky guard Brad Calipari entered the transfer portal Thursday. He’ll explore other opportunities away from Kentucky ... where his dad — John Calipari — is the coach.

Don’t expect the Calipari family to suddenly go the way of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, though. Turns out, John Calipari agreed with his son’s decision.

I had my phone off earlier. When I turned it on, it was like, what in the world?! Everyone was asking about @bradcalipari. Just so everyone knows, Brad and I had talked earlier about exploring his options – not a decision to leave but about keeping his options open to play more. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 30, 2019

We talked about the transfer portal and putting his name out there. He didn’t think – nor did I – that putting his name out there would go crazy. We honestly didn’t think anyone would notice. But at the end of the day, I want my son to be happy. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 30, 2019

As John Calipari explained, he discussed the situation with Brad already. He agreed that Brad should explore other opportunities where he can play more. John Calipari also said they did not anticipate this being a major story.

In another tweet, Calipari added that it’s “hard to get minutes at Kentucky -- even if you’re my son.” He added he’ll give his “full support” to Brad no matter what happens.

In two seasons at Kentucky, Brad Calipari has averaged just 2.7 minutes per game. After appearing in 15 games his freshman year, Calipari played in just 12 games last season.

John Calipari's son might be leaving Kentucky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

