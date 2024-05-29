John Calipari teases Arkansas’ non-conference schedule at SEC meetings

Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari provided a scheduling update of sorts at the SEC spring meetings in Florida Wednesday.

While he didn’t name any opponents, Calipari told assembled reporters that the Razorbacks will play non-conference games in Dallas and North Little Rock. Calipari added that he also wants Arkansas to play at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“Most of the stuff is done (in terms of) who we’re playing, and then there may be one team that I try to do a home-and-home with,” Calipari said. “But we’re going to play in North Little Rock. We’re going to play in Dallas. You need national games. You’ve got to play in Madison Square Garden.”

Calipari added that networks like ESPN and CBS had reached out to him about televising games.

“Some of the games I’ve scheduled, you get calls from ESPN, different events, CBS (asking), ‘Can you do this? Can you do this?'” Calipari said. “Until I get the rest of the roster, I probably won’t fully do the schedule, but we’re in good shape right now. I’m juiced about it. Like, let’s go.”

While Arkansas waits to finalize its non-conference schedule, the 2024-25 SEC schedule was released earlier this month. Arkansas will play both home and away games against LSU, Missouri and Texas. They’ll face Kentucky at Rupp Arena when Calipari makes his highly anticipated return to Lexington. Official dates and tipoff times for conference games have not been announced.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire