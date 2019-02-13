John Calipari sounds off after controversial buzzer-beater sends LSU past Kentucky

LSU picked up a huge win in Kentucky on controversial buzzer-beating tip in. (Getty)

No. 19 LSU delivered a thrilling road upset of No. 5 Kentucky Tuesday.

The ending was not without controversy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With the game tied at 71 with six seconds remaining, LSU guard Skylar Mays took an inbound pass under the Tigers basket. He drove the ball the length of the court for a contested layup as time ticked down.

Should Bigby-Williams’ basket have counted?

The ball bounced off the backboard and the front of the rim, where Kavell Bigby-Williams tipped it in for the winning bucket at the buzzer.

Plenty of controversy at Rupp with an LSU last second put back pic.twitter.com/yEuwxp9v8I — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) February 13, 2019





Officials reviewed the play

But should it have counted? Officials took another look at the basket to determine if the tip came before time had run off. They determined it had.

But they weren’t allowed to review whether the basket was a result of an offensive goaltending violation. Once they decided the basket was on time, the game was over. LSU win.

Should it have counted? Here’s another angle.

LSU with the tip-in at the buzzer to take down Kentucky 🚨 (via @LSUBasketball) pic.twitter.com/kb2Nm7IDys — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 13, 2019





It was a significant win in the SEC standings as LSU improved to 10-1 while Kentucky dropped to 9-2, two games behind 10-0 Tennessee.

Calipari sounds off after game

Story continues

After the game, Kentucky coach John Calipari was not pleased.

“Do you remember when we lost in the Final Four?” Calipari asked in his news conference when asked about the final shot. “There was a shot-clock violation. They said it was not reviewable. And then they changed the rule to say why would you want to lose the game on a shot-clock violation and it’s easy to go check?

“Well this one’s easy to go check, too. Just go check it. Why would that not be reviewable?”

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Belichick changed his boat’s name to reflect SB win

• 22-year-old son of NFL head coach is arrested

• Panthers deal ‘proves’ NFL collusion, Eric Reid says

• Did Peyton Manning unknowingly help the Pats?

