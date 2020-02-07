John Calipari shoots down links to Knicks head coach

I know that it might be hard for college basketball fans to keep up with all the dysfunction involving the New York Knicks and their leadership, but here’s a recap:

The Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale in December and replaced him with Mike Miller. (Not that Mike Miller.)

This week, the Knicks fired team president Steve Mills.

The Knicks have since reportedly hired CAA agent Leon Rose to take over the role of team president.

They are also reportedly bringing in William Wesley, aka World Wide Wes, to help with basketball operations.

Why does this matter for us?

Well, Rose represents a couple of John Calipari’s most well-known former Kentucky players in Karl-Anthony Towns and Devin Booker, and World Wide Wes is World Wide Wes. It’s not hard to find someone that still thinks Wes is funneling players to Cal.

That led to the obvious speculation: John Calipari is going to be the next coach of the Knicks! And they’re finally going to win again!

Right?

“I haven’t talked to Leon, so I don’t know if it’s done,” Cal said on the SEC teleconference on Friday, “but I’ve never heard anyone in 25 years say anything bad about Leon Rose. He’s a gatherer, he’s a culture-builder. I’d help him in any way I could being a resource.

“It just wouldn’t be to coach.”

Looks like Coach Cal is going to earn himself another raise, as if a lifetime contract wasn’t enough. Cal got that contract after the rumors that he was seriously considering accepting an offer to coach at UCLA. At some point, we’re going to figure out that every word of media speculation tying Cal to another job just makes him that much richer. And yet here I am, writing that John Calipari is linked to being the Knicks coach.

Some people just never learn, do they?