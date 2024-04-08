John Calipari reportedly nearing deal to leave Kentucky for Arkansas
John Calipari won more than 400 games at Kentucky.
John Calipari won more than 400 games at Kentucky.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
Calipari bolting Kentucky for a less heralded conference rival is a surprising turn of events, but it could be a positive outcome for all sides.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
Who is ready to outperform their ADP? Jorge Martin uncovers players in the first 10 rounds who should be going higher in fantasy baseball drafts.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Bryce Young has a new weapon.
Tennessee hired Kim Caldwell as their next women's basketball coach. Caldwell previously coached at Marshall and Division II Glenville State.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Who has the least amount of worries attached to them in 2024? Jorge Martin reveals the steadiest performers for each of the first 10 rounds.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
The Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and MLB crews unite and reveal their favorite breakout candidates set to cut loose in 2024.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Staley and South Carolina received congratulatory messages from major figures in the sports world and beyond.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
No one likes talking about busts, but identifying them can help you avoid a problem down the line. Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights some infield draft fades.
After his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has officially recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
After an NHL trade deadline with plenty of player movement, check out these skaters who could upgrade your fantasy hockey roster.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.