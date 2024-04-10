John Calipari officially named new Arkansas coach. Here are the details of his contract.

The University of Arkansas announced Wednesday morning that John Calipari has officially been hired as the Razorbacks’ men’s basketball coach.

Calipari stepped down as head coach at Kentucky after 15 years Tuesday, posting a video on social media confirming his decision to move on from the Wildcats following days of speculation that he would be taking the Arkansas job.

The former UK coach has signed a five-year contract with Arkansas with a $7 million annual salary. The contract runs through the end of the 2028-29 season, though it includes a maximum of two automatic rollover years for NCAA Tournament appearances that would extend the deal to seven years, through the end of the 2030-31 season.

By that time, Calipari would be 72 years old.

The deal also includes a $1 million signing bonus and features retention bonuses of $500,000 for each year of the contract, as well as separate bonuses that will be based on postseason results — one-time payments for making the NCAA Tournament, reaching the second round, Sweet 16, Final Four and winning a national championship.

Arkansas did not provide specific details on the monetary amount of those postseason bonuses.

Calipari had five years and $44.5 million remaining on his Kentucky contract.

“We’ve loved it here, but we think it’s time for us to step away. And step away completely from the program,” Calipari said in his video message Tuesday. “There have been opportunities that have been presented to us, so we’re discussing them as a family.

“I love coaching. I love coaching young people. I loved this year’s team. I loved every day walking in. They invigorated me. I love the chase for championships. I love bringing the kids together. It’s what I do. It’s who I am.”

The University of Arkansas went for red and intense in posting its welcome graphic for new Razorbacks men’s basketball coach John Calipari on social media on Wednesday morning. It’s a stunning image after the former UK coach’s 15 years in Kentucky blue.

Calipari will replace Eric Musselman, who spent five seasons in charge of the Razorbacks’ program. Musselman led the Hogs to two Elite Eight appearances in his tenure but left Fayetteville last week to take the head coaching position at Southern Cal.

In 15 seasons with the Wildcats’ program, Calipari led the team to four Final Fours and the 2012 NCAA championship, though Kentucky has not played in the national semifinals since 2015.

“By all accounts, John Calipari is one of the premier coaches in college basketball,” Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement Wednesday morning. “A national championship coach, a four-time national coach of the year and one of the nation’s top recruiters, Coach Cal has consistently demonstrated his ability to attract outstanding talent and build championship teams within the Southeastern Conference and position his programs among the best in the nation.

“As I visited with Coach Calipari during this process, he acknowledged the tremendous opportunity we have at the University of Arkansas to attract and retain top players and compete for championships. He understands the deep passion of the Razorback Nation and has experienced the tremendous home court advantage of Bud Walton Arena. I have no doubt that under Coach Calipari’s leadership and with the collective support of all those who love the Hogs, Razorback Basketball will continue to maintain its national prominence within college basketball.”

Arkansas has been to six Final Fours, including three appearances in the 1990s under coach Nolan Richardson, a run that included the 1994 national championship. The Razorbacks have not been to a Final Four in 29 years, however, and they’re coming off a 16-17 season after being picked to finish third in the SEC during the 2023-24 campaign.

Calipari is scheduled to be introduced in a press conference in Fayetteville at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

John Calipari was expected to arrive in Fayetteville for a Wednesday night introduction to Arkansas fans.

