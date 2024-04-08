Advertisement

John Calipari nears deal to leave Kentucky for SEC rival Arkansas, per reports

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·2 min read
John Calipari at Kentucky
John Calipari, the Kentucky Wildcats' men's basketball head coach since 2009, is believed to be negotiating a five-year deal with a Southeastern Conference rival of UK's, the Arkansas Razorbacks, according to multiple reports Sunday night.

Eric Musselman was named Arkansas' head coach on April 7, 2019 - five years ago. Last week, Musselman was introduced as the new head coach of the Southern Cal Trojans.

Calipari, who turned 65 in February, led UK to a 23-10 record this past season, but the Wildcats were upset in the first round of the NCAA tournament by No. 14 seed Oakland.

Reactions to the Calipari reports via Twitter/X from Sunday night:

