John Calipari nears deal to leave Kentucky for SEC rival Arkansas, per reports

John Calipari at Kentucky

John Calipari, the Kentucky Wildcats' men's basketball head coach since 2009, is believed to be negotiating a five-year deal with a Southeastern Conference rival of UK's, the Arkansas Razorbacks, according to multiple reports Sunday night.

Eric Musselman was named Arkansas' head coach on April 7, 2019 - five years ago. Last week, Musselman was introduced as the new head coach of the Southern Cal Trojans.

Calipari, who turned 65 in February, led UK to a 23-10 record this past season, but the Wildcats were upset in the first round of the NCAA tournament by No. 14 seed Oakland.

Reactions to the Calipari reports via Twitter/X from Sunday night:

Sources: John Calipari is finalizing a five-year deal to become the next coach at Arkansas. The deal is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 8, 2024

One source on Calipari’s heavy interest in Arkansas:



“The boosters down there will give him just about everything he needs.” https://t.co/mlxd7hM0PS — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 8, 2024

John Calipari and Arkansas have entered into serious talks about its head coaching position, sources told CBS Sports, and Kentucky has been notified on the talks. Calipari’s contract terms mandate he must inform Kentucky if he engages with another school about a job interview. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 8, 2024

Calipari will have access to an NIL package that will rank among the best in college basketball, Sources told @TheFieldOf68



Excess of $5 million per year🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/UN6Ix0F7os — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 8, 2024

John Calipari is leaving Kentucky and is nearing a massive new deal to become the new head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, two sources tell me and @DanaONeilWriter.



Story developing at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/c3Fq31VvQ3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 8, 2024

Sources confirm that John Calipari and Arkansas are finalizing a lucrative five-year deal. It’s happening. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) April 8, 2024

Multiple sources are telling me Arkansas has zeroed in on John Calipari. Barring any last minute issues, I expect him to be the Razorbacks new head coach. pic.twitter.com/L9BSQHFzqW — Wess Moore (@Wess_Moore) April 8, 2024

Calipari going to Arkansas is one of those seismic shifts that is good for all parties. He needs a fresh start and so does Kentucky.



Kentucky needs to back up the Brinks truck for Nate Oats. This is a no brainer. He has an 8 figure buyout but he’s worth it and Kentucky has the… — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) April 8, 2024

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: John Calipari nears deal to leave Kentucky for Arkansas, per reports