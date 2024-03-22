John Calipari NCAA Tournament: Record, appearances and year-by-year finishes for Kentucky coach

John Calipari has been a Division I head coach since he was 29 years old meaning that, one month after he qualified for Medicare earlier this year, he’s been doing this for quite some time.

For all but a select handful of seasons, Calipari’s teams have reached the NCAA Tournament and, once there, often advanced into the later stages of college basketball’s preeminent event.

Over the course of his coaching career — which has taken him to UMass, Memphis and now, Kentucky — his teams have made the tournament in all but seven seasons in which it was held.

A single-elimination tournament isn’t necessarily the best way to measure the total worth of a team, program or coach, but it’s how a champion is determined. Because of that, success or failure in the NCAA Tournament is often how players, teams and coaches are judged.

What does that mean for Calipari, particularly after his 2023-24 Kentucky team suffered another first-round loss to a team seeded 14th or worse, this time in an 80-76 setback Thursday night against Oakland?

Here’s a look at the history of Calipari-coached teams in the NCAA Tournament:

John Calipari NCAA Tournament record

Over his 24 NCAA Tournament appearances, Calipari’s teams have gone 57-22 — 11-5 at UMass, 14-6 at Memphis and 32-11 at Kentucky.

As impressive as his mark with the Wildcats is, it’s not indicative of how his teams have performed in recent years. Since his star-studded 2014-15 squad lost to Wisconsin in the Final Four after entering the game with a 38-0 record, Kentucky is 10-7.

The Wildcats are just 1-4 in their past five NCAA Tournament games, matching their worst five-game stretch in the Big Dance in program history. Two of those losses have come against teams that were seeded 14th or worse — an 85-79 overtime loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in 2022 and Thursday’s loss to No. 14 seed Oakland.

Prior to 2022, Kentucky was 19-0 against No. 14, No. 15 and No. 16 seeds since 1985, when the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams and adopted its current seeding structure. It’s 0-2 since.

John Calipari Final Fours

Calipari has six career Final Four appearances, four of which have come at Kentucky — in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015.

He’s just one of two coaches in Division I history, along with Rick Pitino, who has taken three different programs to the Final Four, having guided UMass there in 1996 and Memphis in 2008.

His Final Four runs at UMass and Memphis were later vacated by the NCAA.

John Calipari national championships

Calipari has one national championship, which came in 2012 with a star-studded roster at Kentucky that featured seven future NBA players.

The NCAA title was the eighth in Wildcats history.

John Calipari NCAA Tournament finishes

Here is how Calipari’s teams have fared in the NCAA Tournament across his three different head-coaching stops:

1992, UMass : Lost Sweet 16

1993, UMass : Lost second round

1994, UMass : Lost second round

1995, UMass : Lost Elite Eight

1996, UMass : Lost Final Four

2003, Memphis : Lost first round

2004, Memphis : Lost second round

2006, Memphis : Lost Elite Eight

2007, Memphis : Lost Elite Eight

2008, Memphis : Lost national championship game

2009, Memphis : Lost Sweet 16

2010, Kentucky : Lost Elite Eight

2011, Kentucky: Lost Final Four

2012, Kentucky : Won national championship

2014, Kentucky : Lost national championship game

2015, Kentucky : Lost Final Four

2016, Kentucky : Lost second round

2017, Kentucky: Lost Elite Eight

2018, Kentucky : Lost Sweet 16

2019, Kentucky : Lost Elite Eight

2022, Kentucky : Lost first round

2023, Kentucky : Lost second round

2024, Kentucky: Lost first round

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: John Calipari NCAA Tournament record, appearances and year-by-year finishes