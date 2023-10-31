John Calipari has a lot of new faces. Here's an early Kentucky basketball scouting report

LEXINGTON — Kentucky basketball will begin its 2023-24 season next week, hosting New Mexico State at Rupp Arena.

Though observers have seen glimpses of the Wildcats at the GLOBL JAM tournament this summer, as well as the Blue-White game and last week's exhibition versus Georgetown College, there still is plenty to learn about this season's roster.

The Courier Journal provides insight about this edition of the Wildcats by answering key questions entering the 2023-24 campaign:

What's new with Kentucky's 2023-24 roster?

Kentucky's Rob Dillingham drives toward the basket against teammate Justin Edwards during the Blue-White scrimmage. Dillingham and Edwards are freshmen. The Wildcats' 2023-24 roster features nine newcomers.

Nearly everything. Seventy-five percent — nine of 12 — of UK's primary scholarship players weren't with the team last season. Four members of the 2022-23 team (Chris Livingston, Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace) left for the NBA draft. Four more (Daimion Collins, CJ Fredrick, Lance Ware and Sahvir Wheeler) entered the transfer portal. Kentucky coach John Calipari restocked his roster with an eight-man recruiting class — ranked as the nation's best in the 2023 cycle — and grabbed Tre Mitchell as a transfer amid the fallout of Bob Huggins' resignation at West Virginia after a DUI arrest.

Who's back with the Wildcats from last season?

Kentucky senior Antonio Reeves is one of three players, along with sophomores Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero, who were part of last season's roster.

Not much. Just three players, senior Antonio Reeves and sophomores Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero were pieces of last season's squad. Reeves was the only part of that trio who saw significant playing time in 2022-23, and he enters this season as the Wildcats' leading returning scorer after averaging 14.4 points per game.

Kentucky player most likely to have a breakout season

Kentucky's Adou Thiero was cool on the Blue Carpet at Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena on Oct. 13. After playing sparingly last season, Thiero is primed for a far more prominent role in 2023-24.

It's irrational to place the expectation of a "breakout season" on a newcomer because there is no history to judge them against. Reeves doesn't qualify for this, either, because he established himself last season after transferring into the program from Illinois State — heck, he shared the SEC's Sixth Man of the Year award.

That leaves Onyenso and Thiero.

The latter wins this by default for multiple reasons: One, and most important, he's healthy. (Onyenso is out after fracturing his foot.) Two, Thiero will have every opportunity to put himself on the map from the outset of the season: He should be in the lineup until Onyenso (and others) are cleared to play. Thiero averaged 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in 9.5 minutes in 20 appearances last season. After using the offseason to resculpt his body, those numbers should markedly improve in 2023-24.

Which Wildcat has the most to prove?

Kentucky’s Ugonna Onyenso seeks to showcase his skill set this season.

Much like the last question, it's unfair to place the "most to prove" tag on a player in their first season with the program. As Reeves already has cemented himself, and Thiero is well on his way, that leaves only one option: Onyenso. He himself likely would agree: At the team's media day last week, he lamented the timing of his foot injury, which came just before the Wildcats got underway at the GLOBL JAM event.

After an offseason of twists and turns — even before last season ended, it was rumored Onyenso might enter the transfer portal, then he did so before withdrawing his name and returning to Kentucky — Onyenso is motivated to showcase his skill set in 2023-24. He exhibited an otherworldly talent for blocking shots in limited minutes last season: His block percentage (which estimates the percentage of an opponent's two-point field-goal attempts blocked by a player while on the floor) of 15.9 would have been the ninth-best season by a Division I player since the statistic started being tracked in 2009-10 had he played enough to qualify.

Which UK newcomer will have the best season?

Kentucky freshman guard D.J. Wagner should emerge as one of the team's top scorers this season.

Any number of answers could be correct here. Mitchell will provide much-needed leadership and extensive college-playing experience the rest of the roster (outside of Reeves) lacks. Freshman guard Rob Dillingham has shown, particularly during the Blue-White scrimmage, he can be a scorer and create scoring opportunities for others. Fellow freshman guard Reed Sheppard can knock down 3s all day, distribute the ball (without turning it over) and block shots from the perimeter. Another freshman, Jordan Burks, seems capable of contributing key minutes off the bench, too.

But the answer here is yet another freshman: D.J. Wagner. No player, presumably, will have the ball in his hands more often this season, leading fast breaks and setting up the offense in the half court. Given his aggressiveness offensively, it's a near certainty he will lead UK in shots attempted. And he'll be either No. 1 or No. 2 (to Reeves) in points per game this season. Conversely, he'll also likely top the team in turnovers. Still, while he won't always make the perfect play — he'll force shots on offense or lunge for steals on defense — Wagner brings a fiery disposition to the table that was in short supply for the Wildcats last season.

Number to know about the 2023-24 Wildcats

Zvonimir Ivišić, a 7-foot-2 center from Croatia, would be the tallest player to suit up for coach John Calipari at UK.

Make that two numbers: 3 and 7. Three refers to the second number, seven. As in, the Wildcats have three 7-footers on their roster this season: the 7-foot Onyenso, 7-1 Aaron Bradshaw and 7-2 Zvonimir Ivišić. It's the third time in Calipari's tenure, which began with the 2009-10 campaign, he has multiple 7-footers on his roster during the same season; the Wildcats sported the 7-foot pair of Willie Cauley-Stein and Dakari Johnson in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

There is only one other instance in Kentucky's history — one that dates back more than a century — the program has fielded a roster with three 7-footers. During the 2005-06 season, Lukasz Obrzut (7-1), Jared Carter (7-2) and Shagari Alleyne (7-3) suited up for a squad that went 22-13.

Assuming Ivišić receives clearance from the NCAA, he would be the tallest player to take the floor for Calipari at UK and the second-tallest Wildcat of all time behind Alleyne.

Who is Kentucky's most important player in 2023-24?

Wildcats freshman Justin Edwards might go No. 1 in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Justin Edwards. Yes, Bradshaw, Dillingham and Wagner also were five-star signees. But the crown jewel of the class is Edwards, who brings high-end potential, offensively and defensively, no other Wildcat can match. It's that all-around ability that has Edwards projected as possibly the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. If Edwards lives up to that promise, Calipari and Wildcats fans should smile: The three previous times UK had a future No. 1 overall pick — John Wall (2010), Anthony Davis (2012) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2015) — the team combined to go 111-6 overall, reaching the Elite Eight all three years, the Final Four twice and winning it all in 2012. The Wildcats hope Edwards can lift them to similar heights this season.

