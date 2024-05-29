John Calipari looking for 'one more guy' to finalize Arkansas basketball roster

Arkansas basketball is nearing the completion of its roster after the recent commitment of transfer point guard DJ Wagner.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday at the SEC Meetings in Destin, Fla., Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reiterated his desire to have a small roster during his first season in Fayetteville.

"There was no team," Calipari said. "We’re at eight right now. We’re at eight. I’m ecstatic. I’m looking for one more guy, and that’s what we’re going to have."

That mindset echoes what Calipari said during a recent appearance on former Oregon State head coach Craig Robinson's "Ways to Win" podcast. On that show, the former Kentucky head coach said he doesn't want to develop a kid for 'someone else'.

Since this new strategy came to light, many have questioned Calipari's tactics and how injuries could cause a headache with such a small roster. Calipari's heard those criticisms, but he believes injury issues persist no matter the size of a college roster.

"If the wrong guy gets injured on any team in this country, you’re done," he said. "I don’t care if you have eight guys, nine guys, 15, 16 guys if the wrong guy gets injured. So my thing is, if a couple guys get injured, I’ll have six really happy players."

Calipari still doesn't know which type of player he's looking for to fill out the ninth roster spot. He told reporters it depends on the player, saying it could be a shooter, a stretch-four or a physical presence inside.

The Arkansas head coach did confirm that with this new strategy, he will likely give players who are typically considered walk-ons full scholarships, since every program is allowed to have 13 scholarship players.

He's also taking a new approach to roster construction. Calipari repeated his desires Wednesday to embrace the transfer portal and build experienced rosters at Arkansas after primarily relying on freshmen and one-and-done players during his 15-year run at Kentucky.

Calipari also dropped some juicy hints about the Razorbacks' schedule for the upcoming season, saying the Hogs are going to play in Little Rock and Dallas, and they want to play national games in Madison Square Garden.

For Calipari, that desire has a lot to do with recruiting. According to 247sports, Arkansas has built the No. 3 recruiting class in the country this offseason when combining high school recruits and transfers. He hopes to cast a wide net as long as he is the Hogs' head coach.

"Look, we want to recruit Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, St. Louis. We do," Calipari said. But you know we’re going to recruit nationally."

