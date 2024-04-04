How John Calipari can learn from recent title teams to build Kentucky basketball roster

LEXINGTON — Since Kentucky basketball's 2023-24 season ended in another frustrating first-round flameout in the NCAA Tournament, longtime coach John Calipari has vowed he'll make changes to his roster construction for 2024-25. Most notably, leaning less on underclassmen — 10 players on the 2023-24 roster were freshmen or sophomores — and more on veterans. To achieve that aim, not only will Calipari turn to the NCAA transfer portal but he'll also attempt to convince some members of the 2023-24 roster to return next season.

Based on the makeup of recent national champions, Calipari shifting his approach to lean on more experienced players — instead of the one-and-done freshmen who have been his calling card since his first season at UK in 2009-10 — would be a sound one.

The numbers bear it out, based on an analysis performed by The Courier Journal researching the roster composition of the seven most recent national champions as well as this season's Final Four teams.

Since Duke won the national title in 2015, no champion has heavily relied upon freshmen to lead it to glory.

In 2016, Villanova's starting lineup featured just one freshman (Jalen Brunson). The following season, North Carolina didn't have a freshman starter en route to its third (and final) title under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. The same was true for Villanova in 2018, which started four juniors/fourth-year juniors and a redshirt freshman. Kihei Clark, a freshman guard, started 20 games (including the national title contest) for Virginia in 2019, but he was flanked by a quartet of upperclassmen. After the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 NCAA Tournament, Baylor came back the following season with a starting five of three juniors and two seniors. Kansas captured the national championship in 2022 with a lineup of three seniors, a fourth-year junior and a junior. And last season, UConn rolled to its fifth national title in program history by trotting out a starting five composed of a senior, two juniors, a sophomore and a redshirt freshman.

Even beyond the starting lineups of the seven most recent national champions, freshmen were few and far between.

Brunson was the only freshman in Villanova's rotation in 2016. That was Tony Bradley for UNC's 2017 squad. Villanova's 2018 title-winning team had two freshmen (Collin Gillespie and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree), but neither averaged more than five points per game. Clark was the lone freshman in Virginia's 2019 rotation. LJ Cryer was the only freshman who averaged double-digit minutes for Baylor in 2021 — and he combined to play only eight total minutes in that season's NCAA Tournament. Of the 10 players who appeared in at least 30 games for Kansas during the 2021-22 campaign, not a single one was younger than a junior. And UConn had just one freshman reserve last season: Donovan Clingan, who's now a starter on this year's Final Four squad.

Speaking of the Final Four, which will tip off Saturday night in Arizona, the quartet of teams that will compete on college basketball's biggest stage are — no surprise here — filled with veterans.

UConn is the only one of the four that starts a freshman (Stephon Castle), but he's surrounded by three returnees from last season's national champion (Clingan, Alex Karaban and Tristen Newton) and a battle-tested graduate transfer in Cam Spencer.

The other three teams vying for the title this weekend — Alabama, N.C. State and Purdue — have just four true freshmen among their primary rotations. Dennis Parker comes off the bench for the Wolfpack (though he hasn't played in more than a month). Mouhamed Dioubate, Jarin Stevenson and Sam Walters are reserves for the Crimson Tide. And the Boilermakers don't have a true freshman in their rotation.

One season can be an anomaly.

But seven — soon to be eight — seasons worth of data prove that if Kentucky is to return to the Final Four for the first time since 2015, and potentially add a ninth national title banner to the Rupp Arena rafters, it can't depend upon freshmen (no matter how talented they may be) and expect its desired results.

How can John Calipari use recent national champions as blueprint for Kentucky basketball's 2024-25 roster?

Kentucky coach John Calipari, who had 10 underclassmen on last season's roster, said he plans to make the 2024-25 team an older, more experienced bunch.

Calipari stuck to his guns this past season, turning back to his successful past by choosing to field an underclassman-laden roster in 2023-24. It didn't pan out, as the Wildcats went one-and-done in both the SEC and NCAA tournaments.

Calipari emulating the roster configurations of recent national champions won't be a straight line.

That's because UK, as Calipari is wont to do, will play plenty of freshmen next season, with the nation's No. 2 class coming to town. Calipari's latest recruiting haul has six players: four five-star prospects (Boogie Fland, Karter Knox, Jayden Quaintance and Billy Richmond) and a pair of four stars (big man Somto Cyril and in-state superstar Travis Perry of Lyon County). But the Wildcats are still in the running for another five-star: small forward Liam McNeeley, who decommitted from Indiana and is the nation's top uncommitted prospect in the 2024 class.

Even if Kentucky's incoming freshman class remains at six, and each develops into a member of the rotation (to varying degrees) next season, that already is out of sync with the group of recent national champions and this year's Final Four contingent. Alabama and UConn this season have the high-water mark for freshmen, with three apiece in their respective rotations; of that group of six, however, only Castle, a five-star signee in 2023, could be classified as a major contributor.

That freshmen still will receive plenty of playing time next season for the Wildcats is a given.

That's why convincing members of the 2023-24 roster to come back — or if that fails, dipping into the transfer portal — will be crucial for next season's team.

Adou Thiero, one player who had been expected to be part of the 2024-25 roster, entered the transfer portal last week and is exploring his NBA draft prospects; he hasn't ruled out a return to Lexington for his junior season. Which member(s) of the 2023-24 season's 7-foot trio, if any, runs it back with the Wildcats next season is up in the air. As one of the youngest members of the 2023 graduating class, D.J. Wagner might be back for his sophomore season to improve his stock for the 2025 NBA Draft. The lightly used freshman pair of Jordan Burks and Joey Hart must decide whether they want to fight for minutes at UK next season or depart in search of larger roles elsewhere. And of course, the eyes of the entire state are on freshman guard and UK legacy Reed Sheppard, who must weigh the riches that await as a potential lottery pick in the draft versus continuing to play for his beloved Wildcats.

Regardless of how many Kentucky players return, it must hit the transfer portal with more vigor than it did during the 2023 offseason. The Wildcats swung and missed on multiple portal targets. And they might not have added a single portal player had Tre Mitchell not decided to transfer from West Virginia following former coach Bob Huggins' resignation.

If Calipari prefers to look within his own program rather than glance outside it, the 2021-22 team could provide useful guide. While that group always will be remembered for how it ended — a loss to 15-seed Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament — it's been Calipari's best team since COVID changed the world. Since that time, the influence of the transfer portal, and name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, have altered the face of college athletics.

The 2021-22 Wildcats resembled national champs of recent vintage. Transfers in key roles (Kellan Grady, Davion Mintz, Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler). A returning player who had poured blood, sweat and tears into the program (Keion Brooks). And a freshman talented enough to contribute off the bat (TyTy Washington).

The portal and NIL have made college basketball as veteran heavy as the sport has been in decades.

Calipari and Kentucky should take note and follow that blueprint during this offseason's roster building.

Lest they want to risk another early exit in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

