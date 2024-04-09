John Calipari gave Kentucky basketball chance to counteroffer Arkansas job offer | Report

Former Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is reportedly set to be the next coach at Arkansas — but not without apparently checking back in with the Wildcats first.

Dick Gabriel, sideline reporter for UK Sports Network, reported Monday that Calipari gave Kentucky a chance to counteroffer the deal he received from Arkansas, to which Kentucky and athletic director Mitch Barnhart declined.

“Calipari, going into that meeting with Mitch Barnhart, didn’t have much leverage,” Gabriel reported on Kentucky Edition on Monday. “Mitch had the leverage. But now, when you’ve got somebody else in your corner who is a viable candidate for your services. I mean, if it was a junior college that came to hire him, no, but this is Arkansas. Powerful school with deep, deep pockets and all kinds of booster money out there. Tyson chicken and Wal-Mart. They come in and say, 'We want you and we’ll do what it takes to get you.' That’s leverage.

“Calipari, as I’m told, said, 'Here’s what it’s going to take to keep me,' and UK said, 'I don’t think so.' As I understand it now, if the deal (with Arkansas) isn’t done, it’s going to be done. You have a fanbase that is unhappy, an institution that is not satisfied with what’s been happening. You’ve got another school that would be happy to have him. When you factor in the fans, this might be a win-win-win if such a thing is possible. That all depends, of course, on who Kentucky hires if and when Calipari does leave.”

According to multiple reports on Sunday night, Calipari accepted the coaching opening at Arkansas left by Eric Musselman, who left the Razorbacks for USC. Why Calipari didn't confirm he is taking the Arkansas job, he did announce on Tuesday he is moving on from Kentucky, where he has coached from 2009.

Gabriel then listed potential candidates for the Wildcats now-coach opening, including Baylor's Scott Drew, Florida's Todd Golden, and Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger. Gabriel also reported Kentucky is going to make UConn's Dan Hurley turn down the job. Alabama's Nate Oats was also a candidate, according to Gabriel, though Oats said he was staying at Alabama on Monday night, following Gabriel's initial report.

Calipari announced Tuesday that he is leaving Kentucky basketball. Here's the full clip:

