How to follow John Calipari’s first press conference as Arkansas basketball coach

The John Calipari era of Arkansas men’s basketball is imminent.

On Wednesday morning, Arkansas officially announced Calipari — formerly the head coach at UMass, the NBA’s New Jersey Nets, Memphis and Kentucky — as the new head coach of the Razorbacks.

Calipari had spent the last 15 seasons as the coach of the Wildcats, accumulating 410 victories during that span. The 65-year-old Calipari — who posted a goodbye video to Kentucky on Tuesday on social media — led UK to four Final Fours and the 2012 national championship, but his teams only posted one March Madness win since 2019.

Now, Calipari will get a fresh start at Arkansas, a fellow SEC school that has a strong basketball tradition of its own. Arkansas has been to six Final Fours, including three appearances in the 1990s under coach Nolan Richardson.

The Hogs won the 1994 NCAA Tournament and were the national runners-up in 1995.

More recently, former head coach Eric Musselman (now at Southern California) took Arkansas to a pair of Elite Eights and a Sweet 16 within the last four seasons using an approach that leaned heavily on players from the NCAA transfer portal.

Arkansas went a disappointing 16-17 overall last season and missed the national postseason altogether.

Arkansas’ two signees in its 2024 recruiting class — forward Jalen Shelley and small forward Isaiah Elohim — have both requested out of their national letters of intent.

The Calipari era of Arkansas basketball will officially kick off Wednesday evening, when Calipari holds his first press conference as the head Hog.

Calipari’s first press conference as the Arkansas men’s basketball coach will be at 7 p.m. (EDT) Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The press conference will be open to the public. Live streaming information should be coming soon, and you’ll find the link here when that becomes available.

It’s been reported that after the press conference, Calipari is expected to meet with several high-level donors at Arkansas to discuss NIL and other topics.

