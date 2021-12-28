John Calipari checks in on the No. 1-ranked basketball recruit in the country

Kentucky Coach John Calipari attended a major basketball showcase in Delaware on Monday night to see a few of the top prospects in the recruiting class of 2023.

The headliner of the Slam Dunk to the Beach event was five-star combo guard DJ Wagner, who is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports, Rivals.com and ESPN. Wagner is also the son of Dajuan Wagner, who starred under Calipari at Memphis, and the grandson of former Louisville star Milt Wagner, who was on Calipari’s staff at Memphis.

Wagner took an official visit to UK for Big Blue Madness in October, and Kentucky is viewed as a major favorite in his recruitment if he chooses to play college basketball over the professional route.

On Monday night, Calipari and UK assistant coach Chin Coleman watched Wagner go for 21 points and six steals in Camden (N.J.)’s 73-41 victory over Archbishop Wood (Pa.). Wagner was 9-for-14 from the field.

The Kentucky coach also watched Arizona Compass Prep, the alma mater of UK freshman TyTy Washington, roll to a 78-40 victory over Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.). The Compass Prep roster features point guard Kylan Boswell and Mookie Cook, two five-star prospects in the 2023 class.

Cook, who is originally from Portland, Ore., took an official visit to UK during the fall, earning a scholarship offer from the Wildcats during that trip. He’s the No. 4 overall player in the junior class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Boswell — a prospect from California — is the No. 11 overall player in the composite rankings for 2023. He’s regarded as one of the top point guards in the class, and Kentucky has started to show more interest in his recruitment in recent weeks.

On Sunday night, Calipari stayed closer to home to watch North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard — the Cats’ only commitment from the 2023 class — play at a showcase at Lexington Catholic High School. Sheppard scored 50 points in Monday night’s game from that event.

DJ Wagner makes the game look effortless



The no. 1 player in the class of '23 led Camden to an easy win to close out day one of Hoophall East. @hoophallclassic pic.twitter.com/o9Ho6XJLAs — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) December 28, 2021

