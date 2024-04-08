Advertisement

John Calipari to Arkansas: College basketball experts on end of era for Kentucky Wildcats

Prince James Story, Louisville Courier Journal
·2 min read

Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari reportedly leaving the Wildcats to accept the same position at Arkansas stunned many in the college basketball world.

In 15 years at UK, Calipari went 410-123, won a national championship, made four Final Four appearances, seven Elite Eights and reached eight Sweet 16s.

Here's how people in the college basketball world reacted to news of Calipari's expected departure:

John Calipari to Arkansas reactions from college basketball experts

Reach sports reporter Prince James Story at pstory@gannett.com and follow him on X at @PrinceJStory.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: John Calipari to Arkansas? College basketball experts on Kentucky news