John Calipari to Arkansas: College basketball experts on end of era for Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari reportedly leaving the Wildcats to accept the same position at Arkansas stunned many in the college basketball world.

In 15 years at UK, Calipari went 410-123, won a national championship, made four Final Four appearances, seven Elite Eights and reached eight Sweet 16s.

Here's how people in the college basketball world reacted to news of Calipari's expected departure:

There is not enough space on Twitter to allow me to say all I want, so I’ll keep this brief and expand on it later. First, thank you @UKCoachCalipari for coming our way in a great time of need in 2009. You performed miracles, NCAA title in 2012. It was a glorious and fun ride. — Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) April 8, 2024

Now the question is how many current Kentucky players and commits follow Calipari to Fayetteville.



Here’s the recruiting class:



C Jayden Quintance - No. 8

SF Carter Knox - No. 20

SG Billy Richmond - No. 22

PG Boogie Fland - No. 26

C Somto Cyril - No. 46

PG Travis Perry - No.… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 8, 2024

Sources close to John Calipari say he had bad feelings about his situation at Kentucky, and that the lack of support had grown to the point where he didn’t feel like he could stay on because he didn’t feel wanted. The assets Arkansas put in place convinced him to make this move. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 8, 2024

Thoughts on @UKCoachCalipari heading to @RazorbackMBB : BBN & all of Kentucky’s passionate fans will realize how really good JOHN CALIPARI was for KENTUCKY BASKETBALL . ( check out his entire resume )Also ARKANSAS made a SLAM DUNK CHOICE! @ESPNPR @PeteThamel @HoopsWeiss — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 8, 2024

The biggest coaching hire in Arkansas sports history.



John Calipari. pic.twitter.com/nWnHr4sJ7M — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) April 8, 2024

Paul Finebaum says to keep an eye on Nate Oats for the Kentucky job. As for his $18 million buyout at Alabama: “Kentucky just saved $33 million by not firing John Calipari.” pic.twitter.com/RjpXCrEWrw — Brandon Zimmerman (@BZSEC) April 8, 2024

The only coaches to make the Final Four at three different schools:



John Calipari and Rick Pitino



Both Pitino and Cal have been hired at new Universities in the last year.👀 pic.twitter.com/7U4GShn4Vk — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) April 8, 2024

Two words: Dawn. Staley.



And I’m not playing! — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) April 8, 2024

