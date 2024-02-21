John Butler says departure from the Bills was amicable

The Buffalo Bills coaching staff has seen its share of controversy over the past year.

Don’t add John Butler to that list.

Butler stepped down from his post as Buffalo’s defensive backs/defensive passing game coordinator. He went on to tell The Athletic it was just time for a change and new opportunity. Butler wants to be a defensive coordinator but that option is not available in Buffalo as Bobby Babich was recently promoted to the post.

“There doesn’t have to be a crazy story behind it. I just want to run a defense in the NFL or college football. I want that opportunity, and I don’t want to wait,” he said.

Likewise, McDermott commented positive thoughts, stating he wants the best for Butler. However, we didn’t really need to know that. There had to be a level of fondness already there based on the past.

During the 2023 preseason, McDermott handed over the play-calling duties on defense to Butler. One would envision he wouldn’t have done that without feeling confident in Butler.

But when the regular season began, that’s where some dicey waters came about for the Bills coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired and then a tell-all piece, of sorts, did not paint McDermott in the best light. Included in that was negative commentary, but much of that was done anonymously.

Again, as far as Butler is concerned, nothing of the sort will be happening after his departure.

