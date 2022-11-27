Although receiver John Brown has a history with the Bills, he had to prove himself before getting an invitation to return to the team’s practice squad.

Per the NFL’s wire, the Bills’ decision to sign Brown as preceded by a tryout that included Brown, J.J. Nelson, and Kawann Baker.

Buffalo also tried out quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, most likely because they needed someone to throw to the three pass-catchers.

Brown played for the Bills in 2019 and 2020. Last year, he spent time with the Broncos, Jaguars, and Buccaneers after being cut by the Raiders. Brown had signed with Las Vegas after being abruptly released by the Bills in March 2021.

The Bills have only four receivers on the 53-man roster: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, and Khalil Shakir. They now have four on the practice squad. Eight days ago, veteran Jake Kumerow was placed on injured reserve.

The 8-3 Bills visit the 6-4 Patriots on Thursday night.

John Brown won three-man tryout to return to Bills’ practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk