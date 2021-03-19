With Henry Ruggs already in tow, the Raiders added a free agent receiver known for his speed in John Brown.

Las Vegas officially signed Brown to a one-year, $3.75 million deal on Friday, with the receiver holding an introductory press conference after putting pen to paper.

Brown noted head coach Jon Gruden called him a “perfect fit” for Las Vegas offense and that he likes the way Derek Carr plays. That may have been the tipping point for Brown deciding to head to Southern Nevada.

“The biggest factor was, I had to think about my career,” Brown said. “I actually turned down more money to come here. I felt like it was the best decision for my career, so I had to put everything else aside and had to try to decide what would make me happy at the end of the day.”

Brown spent the last two years with the Bills, where he caught 72 passes for 1,060 yards with six touchdowns in 2019. But the speedy wideout recorded just 33 receptions for 458 yards with three TDs in 2020, appearing in just nine games with eight starts.

John Brown: I turned down more money to sign with Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk