The Bills are one of the teams in the running for Odell Beckham Jr., but there’s another option for a veteran addition to their wide receiver group already in the organization.

John Brown signed to the team’s practice squad a few days ago and he feels confident that he’d be able to help the Bills out right now despite being out of the league since playing a handful of snaps for the Buccaneers in the playoffs.

“If they needed me to play today, I’ll be ready to play,” Brown said, via Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News. “It doesn’t take long for me to pick up everything to get my mind right. Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m here to do it.”

Brown played for the Bills in 2019 and 2020, so that familiarity should make it a bit easier for him to get up to speed.

The Bills currently have four healthy receivers and they’ve promoted Tanner Gentry from practice squad three times, so he’d have to be signed to the active roster if they’re going to bring him up again. Calling Brown up would be one way to avoid that, but there are a couple of other receivers on the practice squad who could also be elevated instead of Gentry.

John Brown says he’s ready to play for Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk