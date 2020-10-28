Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes was named the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday for his work against the Jets in Week 7, but his outlook for Week 8 is a bit cloudy after the team’s practice later in the day.

Hughes was listed as a non-participant when the team released its injury report after their first practice of the week. A foot injury was listed as the reason why Hughes was not on the field.

Left guard Cody Ford (knee), safety Micah Hyde (concussion), and cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) were the other players to miss practice on Wednesday.

In better news, wide receiver John Brown was a full participant. He didn’t play against the Jets due to a knee injury, but his return to work should improve his chances of being back against the Patriots.

John Brown returns to practice, Jerry Hughes sits out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk