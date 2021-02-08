John Brown post puts Buffalo Bills future in question

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown acknowledged in a social media post that his future with the team is in question.

Brown posted to his Instagram on Monday wearing a Falcons jersey which appears to be a series of photos of him likely taken during Sunday’s Super Bowl LV between the Chiefs and Bucs. The interesting part comes in the comments.

There, Brown responds to a fan who makes reference to him potentially leaving Buffalo this offseason. Brown’s response isn’t one that reassures he’ll be around in 2021, rather, he indicates he’ll be “ready for anything.”

Here’s a screen shot of the post:

It has recently been speculated that Brown, 30, could no longer be part of the Bills in the future because of the business side of things.

The NFL salary cap in 2021 is currently up in the air because of financial difficulties caused by COVID-19 this past year. The cap could be set anywhere between $175-185 million.

Currently the Bills sit right around $185M. The actual number really doesn’t matter much at this point because regardless, the Bills will need to find ways to make more room in order to sign new players and re-sign some of their own. Cutting John Brown might be a way to do so.

According to Spotrac, the Bills could save approximately $7.9M by cutting him this offseason as his cap hit sits near $9.5M and his dead cap drops from $10.85M to only $1.6M in 2021. Another option the Bills may have is to restructure his contract.

There are currently no official updates on either, but both should be on the table for Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane.

After a strong start to his Bills career in 2019 which included a 1,000-yard season (1,060), Brown had a down 2020 due to injury. He was held to only nine games and had 33 catches and 458 yards with three touchdowns.

Related