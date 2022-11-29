John Brown kept rooting for the Bills from afar

John Brown is back with the Buffalo Bills.

But in a way, he never left.

Brown, 32, last played in Buffalo in 2020. He wasn’t too happy upon being released by the team the first time in a salary cap move, however, he didn’t let that get in the way of bonds built.

Brown was re-introduced to western New York via video conference on Monday. He was brought back and signed to the practice squad over the weekend.

He admitted since he left, he’s continued to pull for the Bills (8-3) ever since.

“To be able to come back and just to be part of it is a great thing because I watch every game. Since I left, I’ve been rooting the guys on. I still stayed in contact with a lot of people,” Brown said.

Specifically, Brown said he kept in contact with Buffalo’s receivers coach Chad Hall. Brown said he had sent workout videos to Hall and eventually he got himself a tryout and was signed.

Upon seeing Brown take the field, head coach Sean McDermott said he could tell Brown kept in shape.

“He did some really good things for us,” McDermott said via video conference, referencing his first spell with the team. “We’ll see how quickly he can get back into shape.”

“Guys that want another shot, they’re constantly working out and that was evident,” McDermott added.

It would be surprising to see Brown play right away. The Bills next face the New England Patriots (6-5) on Thursday. Brown hasn’t played for the team in over a year and there’s a new offensive coordinator in Ken Dorsey.

Still, never say never. Buffalo has called up wideout Tanner Gentry from the PS the past two games. The Bills are short at the position with only four on the active roster (Stefon Diggs, Khalil Shakir, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie).

Bare minimum, quarterback Josh Allen doesn’t seem like he’d mind.

“It’s good to see Smoke back, it’s good to have him back,” Allen said via video conference. “He can still play, too. I don’t know really what the plan is, it’s not up to me. But it’s a guy I trust, I’ve got a lot of familiarity with, a guy that I can rely on so it’s good to have him back.”

If Brown is called up for the contest, it’s likely to happen on Wednesday. Bills Wire will provide updates on Brown’s status up until game time.

