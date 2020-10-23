The Bills will be shorthanded at a few spots for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Wide receiver John Brown, left guard Cody Ford, and cornerback Josh Norman have been ruled out for the contest. Brown and Ford sat out all week because of knee injuries while Norman was added to the injury report after hurting his hamstring in Thursday’s session.

The Bills may be even thinner at cornerback. Tre'Davious White came back onto the report with a back injury on Thursday and did not work on Friday. He’s listed as questionable.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson (hamstring) and tight end Dawson Knox (calf) have also been ruled out. Defensive back Cam Lewis (wrist) and linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) join White in the questionable category.

John Brown, Cody Ford, Josh Norman out for Bills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk