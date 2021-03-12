John Brown and Hunter Henry cut, A-Rob tagged and Nyheim Hines joins the show!

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are back to break down the latest news and later, our analysts welcome Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines for a chat!

Our analysts run through all the latest free agency news, including Mark Ingram signing with the Houston Texans, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Emmanuel Sanders, John Brown, and Chris Carson set to hit the open market, and Allen Robinson getting a heavy franchise tag.

It's all that and more on this episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

