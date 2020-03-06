John Beilein returns to Michigan for senior night

There has been extensive speculation about John Beilein’s coaching future since his end began to unfurl in Cleveland last month.

He was back at the college game for at least one night Thursday, albeit as a proud spectator.

Beilein returned to Michigan, the place he left less than a year ago to pursue his NBA opportunity, to help honor seniors he recruited to Ann Arbor like Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and Austin Davis, who are now coached by Michigan legend Juwan Howard, as they play Nebraska in their final home game.

John Beilein is back in Ann Arbor for @umichbball’s senior night 👏pic.twitter.com/WMtCV8dupK — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 6, 2020





Beilein helmed Michigan for 12 years, going 278-150 with two national title game appearances. His term with the Cavaliers was basically a disaster, and the general feeling would be he’d need to return to the college game if he wanted to continue his career. He’d likely be the top candidate in this spring’s cycle and will be a popular name for fans with unpopular coaches for as long as he remains unemployed. It’s unclear, though, if Beilein is even interested in returning to the sideline, whether in college or anywhere else.

