John Beilein joins sad ranks of coaches whose NBA careers lasted less than a season

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Three coaches have begun their NBA head-coaching careers (non-interim) after turning 60.

John Beilein lasted the longest.

Beilein is resigning as Cavaliers coach stunningly quick, quitting after just 54 games.

But his tenure was still longer than Dave MacMillan’s with the 1949-50 Tri-Cities Blackhawks (23 games) and Jerry Tarkanian’s with the 1992-93 Spurs (20 games).

Considering his age (67), numerous problems in Cleveland and how he’s leaving, Beilein will almost certainly never coach in the NBA again. Maybe he’ll retire. Maybe he’ll return to college basketball. But the door to coaching in the NBA appears closed.

That’ll put Beilein on the unfortunate list of coaches whose non-interim NBA head-coaching careers lasted less than a full season:

Seasons are listed by end year. Coaches who took over in-season and were retained the following season are counted if their total games were fewer than a full-season’s worth. Not counted: Coaches who, back in the early days of this league, guided their teams in a previous league for longer.

Coach

Year

Team

W

L

John Beilein

2020

CLE

14

40

Randy Ayers

2004

PHI

21

31

Gar Heard

2000

WAS

14

30

Jerry Tarkanian

1993

SAS

9

11

Morris McHone

1984

SAS

11

20

Don Delaney

1981-1982

CLE

7

19

Tom Sanders

1978-1979

BOS

23

39

Bob Hopkins

1978

SEA

5

17

Tates Locke

1977

BUF

16

30

Roy Rubin

1973

PHI

4

47

Earl Lloyd

1972-1973

DET

22

55

Mike Farmer

1967

BAL

1

8

Andy Phillip

1959

STL

6

4

George Mikan

1958

MNL

9

30

Chick Reiser

1952-1953

BLB

8

22

Fred Scolari

1952

BLB

12

27

Dave McMillan

1951

TRI

9

14

Howie Schultz

1950

AND

21

14

Roger Potter

1950

TRI

1

6

Albert Soar

1948

PRO

2

17

Dutch Dehnert

1947

CLR

17

20

Glenn Curtis

1947

DTF

12

22

Ed Sadowski

1947

TRH

3

9

