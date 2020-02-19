John Beilein joins sad ranks of coaches whose NBA careers lasted less than a season

Three coaches have begun their NBA head-coaching careers (non-interim) after turning 60.

John Beilein lasted the longest.

Beilein is resigning as Cavaliers coach stunningly quick, quitting after just 54 games.

But his tenure was still longer than Dave MacMillan’s with the 1949-50 Tri-Cities Blackhawks (23 games) and Jerry Tarkanian’s with the 1992-93 Spurs (20 games).

Considering his age (67), numerous problems in Cleveland and how he’s leaving, Beilein will almost certainly never coach in the NBA again. Maybe he’ll retire. Maybe he’ll return to college basketball. But the door to coaching in the NBA appears closed.

That’ll put Beilein on the unfortunate list of coaches whose non-interim NBA head-coaching careers lasted less than a full season:

Seasons are listed by end year. Coaches who took over in-season and were retained the following season are counted if their total games were fewer than a full-season’s worth. Not counted: Coaches who, back in the early days of this league, guided their teams in a previous league for longer.